Thursday, June 15, 1950

FIELD NOTES

Smith Vaughan, of Caesar Mountain, brought in a water beetle, also known as the water tiger. It is found in our streams. It grows to a length of about four inches and is as fierce a food hunter as the name, water tiger, would imply. Now the unusual place where this specimen was found was on coal in a mine of Central State Company, back on the Briery Knob. At this springtime of year, the water tiger is attracted to lights. So, my guess is the electric lights of the coal mine brought the beetles flying in.

– – –

Durbin – One day last week several persons observed a large, brindle, cat-like animal in the open fields of the Sheets farm on Back Alleghany, about four miles south of Durbin. Its long tail was plain to be seen. Without a doubt this was a panther which had come out of the wilderness of Shavers Cheat Mountain.

– – –

Floyd Shrader and others saw a panther on Browns Mountain at the R. Luster Shrader place one day last week. The varmint traveled north toward Michael Mountain and Seneca State Park. It was in the open fields, passing not far from the Shrader home in plain sight. The long tail was plainly seen. the color was a dirty brindle. In that neighborhood there are many deer.

– – –

Squire William C. Morgan, of Lobelia, dropped around the other day to settle his subscription score. He remarked that 51 years ago this spring, he sent in a dollar for a trial subscription to The Pocahontas Times and ever since, the paper has been coming on probation. However, now he feels he has acquired the habit and wishes to be considered a permanent subscriber from this time forward.

BEING “DAD”

There are fathers who are serving

In the way they think the best.

There are those who are unswerving

From a parent’s interest.

But the father who is taking

All the pleasure to be had,

Is the fellow who is making

A success of being, “Dad.”

Being “Dad” is not just feeding

Little mouths that hungry are;

Buying clothes, they may be needing

Isn’t being “Dad” by far.

Being “Dad” is but the artful

Way of generating joy,

And elation by the heartful

In your little girl and boy.

Make a kite for little Johnnie,

Mend the doll for little Sue,

Spin the top with little Ronnie –

These are proper things to do.

Be a pal as well as parent.

Forge affection that endures.

And the flow of joy inherent,

With its blessings, shall be yours.

Make their sorrow all your sorrow

Make their happiness your joy;

From the years of childhood borrow,

You were once a little boy.

Live again your childhood measure

Through your children, lass and lad;

And you’ll marvel at the pleasure

In the game of being “Dad.” – Cosmas J. Dukos

DEATHS

Josephine Jane Griffin was born October 13, 1874, and departed hits life June 9, 1950. In January 1893, she was united in marriage to George S. Griffin… She was a member of the Methodist Church of Campbelltown, from where the funeral service was held. Interment in Mt. View Cemetery.

– – –

George Cameron Beard, aged 74, years, died at his home in Hillsboro June 8, 1950. The funeral service was held from the home by his pastor with burial in the family plot in Oak Grove Cemetery.

The deceased was a son of the late Moffett and Nancy Crouch Beard. … He was united in marriage to Miss Georgia Callison, who preceded him in death. Their son, Frank, preceded his parents.

Thus, is noted the passing of an honest, upright man and leading citizen. He took an active part in religious, civic and business affairs. In religion, he was a member of the church of his fathers, the Presbyterian. For years he had served as Ruling Elder of the historic Oak Grove Church.

– – –

The Honorable Thomas Summers McNeel, president of the Pocahontas County Bar Association and for more than 52 years a practicing attorney at this Bar, finished his duties on May 23, 1950, when his soul was called to the Court of the Supreme Architect of the Universe where all matters in difference are res adjucata.

Thomas Summers McNeel was born at Millpoint, October 15, 1872, the son of Isaac McNeel and Miriam Nancy Beard McNeel. He was one of four children, the others being his twin brother, Doctor H. W. McNeel, of Hillsboro, Marigold McNeel Browning, of Marlinton; and J. Lanty McNeel, of Millpoint. He was a direct descendant of the pioneer John McNeel, who settled at Hillsboro as a first inhabitant in the year 1765, and whose descendants for 185 years have been leaders in all the worthwhile activities of the Valley of the Greenbrier…

On July 8, 1903, Mr. McNeel was married to Mary Frances McNulty of Highland County, Va.; to which union was born one child, Margaret Nancy, Mrs. Rich-ard Currence, of Marlinton.

Mr. McNeel served as Prosecuting Attorney of Pocahontas County from 1901 to 1905 as well as several terms as mayor of Marlinton; he was Secretary of the local draft board for the first World War and was serving as Commissioner of Accounts, Commissioner in Chancery and Divorce Commissioner of the Circuit Court at the time of his death, which positions he had occupied for many years.

The deceased had been a member of the Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years and was Past Master of Marlinton Lodge No. 127 and a Knight Templer; he had been Elder of the Marlinton Presbyterian Church for more than 30 years and had been a lifelong worker in the church of his Fathers.

Mr. McNeel was a gentleman of polished manner, excellent company, and a welcome addition to any group in the practice of his profession. He was kind, sympathetic and ethical in all his associations. In politics, he was a Democrat and for most of his life took an active part in the conduct of his party’s affairs in the county and state.

In the passing of Thomas Summers McNeel, this world has lost to the next an able lawyer, a kind gentleman and an honest man, who lived an active and useful life for the betterment of his community and services to others, and his example will long be remembered by and be an inspiration to all those who were privileged to know him well.

At the request of the Pocahontas County Bar Association – J. E. Buckley