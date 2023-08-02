Bread and Butter Pickles

6 1/2 pounds small pickling cucumbers, cut into 1/4” slices

4 large sweet onions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup pickling salt

5 cups white vinegar, 5% acidity

4 cups white sugar

2 Tbsp. mustard seeds

1 1/2 tsp. ground turmeric

1/2 tsp. ground cloves

Combine cut cucumbers and sliced onions in a very large stainless steel Dutch oven; sprinkle with salt, then add water to cover (about 4 quarts or more). Cover and let stand 3 hours. Drain well. Rinse with cold water.

Combine vinegar, sugar, mustard seeds, turmeric and cloves in Dutch oven; cook over medium heat 5 minutes. Add drained cucumber and onions; bring to a boil. Remove from heat.

Sterilize 10 to 12 1-pint jars in water bath canner, put flat lids is small saucepan.

Pack hot cucumber mixture into hot jars, filling to 1/2” from top. Remove air bubbles, wipe jar rims. Cover with metal flat lids and screw on bands. Process, in 2 batches, in boiling water bath15 minutes.

Let cool and listen for the “pop,” telling you it’s been properly sealed.