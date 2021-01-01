Poppy Seed Cake

Sally Cobb

1 cup butter

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. baking powder

2 cups buttermilk

2 oz. box of poppy seeds

2 tsp. vanilla

4 eggs separated

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

Soak poppy seeds in buttermilk for 15 minutes.

Cream together butter and sugar. Add egg yolks.

Sift dry ingredients together and add alternately with buttermilk.

Beat egg whites until very stiff. Fold into mixture.

Pour 1/2 of the batter into a well-greased bundt, angel food or spring-form pan.

Sprinkle with a mixture of brown sugar and cinnamon.

Pour in the remaining batter.

Bake 1 hour at 350º.

Apple Snack Cookies

Lib Faulknier

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg, beaten

2 1/2 cups flour

1/4 tsp. salt

1 cup chopped raisins

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 cup soft butter

1 cup thick apple sauce

1 tsp. soda

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 cup chopped pecans or walnuts.

Cream butter and sugar; add egg. Combine with applesauce.

Sift flour with soda, spices and salt. Add to first mixture and blend well.

Stir in nuts and raisins. Drop by tsp. on greased cooking sheet.

Bake at 375º for 15 minutes.

Makes about 3 dozen.