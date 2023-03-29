Springtime Soup

1 lb. fresh asparagus

1 medium onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. olive oil

49 1/2 oz. chicken broth

1/2 cup dried orzo or other small pasta

3 cups snow pea pods

6 cups fresh spinach, torn

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/3 cup jarred pesto (opt.)

1/4 cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese

Wash asparagus and snap off and discard woody base. Slice asparagus into 1-inch pieces and set aside.

In a 4-quart Dutch oven, cook the onion and garlic in hot oil until tender.

Add chicken broth and bring to a boil.

Sir in pasta and reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes.

Stir in asparagus and snow pea pods and return to boiling. Cook for 3 minutes.

Stir in spinach and black pepper and cook for 1 minute.

Ladle into bowls, swirl in pesto and sprinkle with cheese.

Quick Whole Wheat

Hot Cross Buns

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp. toasted wheat germ

2 1/2 tsp. baking powder

3/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 cup raisins

1/3 cup chopped almonds

1/4 cup dried blueberries

1 egg, beaten

1 cup milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup cooking oil

1/3 cup white frosting

Preheat oven to 400º.

Grease the bottom and 1/2 inch up the sides of a 9x9x2-inch baking pan; set aside.

In a mixing bowl, combine flours, wheat germ, baking powder, cinnamon and salt.

Stir in raisins, nuts and dried blueberries until coated with flour.

Make a well in the center and set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the egg, milk, sugar and oil. Add egg mixture all at once to the flour mixture. Stir until moistened. (Batter will be lumpy.)

Spread the batter evenly in the prepared pan.

Bake 25 minutes or until golden brown.

Cool for 20 minutes.

Cut into 16 squares.

Pipe a frosting “X” on top, and serve warm.