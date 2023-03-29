Thursday, March 29, 1973

Marlinton Mayor Guy Fultz officially inaugurated the work on Marlinton’s Municipal Building Friday afternoon, March 23, 1973, by handing the plans to Contractor Lewis Worlledge and the big “headache ball” on the crane went to work breaking up the remaining foundations of the former building. Joining in the ceremony were members of the Council and Planning Commission of the Town of Marlinton: Bill Moses, Arnold Burns, Bill Clendenen, Viola Abdella, William McNeill, Inspector Columbo and Kenneth Faulknier.

TV Show

Philip Horne, Rick Wooddell and Mike Smith will be on the team from Pocahontas County High School to appear April 7 on Klassroom Kwiz on Channel 7. WDBJ Roanoke, Virginia.

WEDDING

At three o’clock on Saturday afternoon, March 17, 1973, in a double ring ceremony performed by the Reverend Maynard Crawford, Harriet Beverly Johnson and Richard Paul Ottaviano were united in marriage. Harriet is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. Z. Johnson, of Marlinton, and Richard is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Emmanuel J. Ottaviano, of Mineola, New York.

The altar of the Marlinton United Methodist Church was decorated for the ceremony with an arrangement of variegated chrysanthemums and German statice, flanked by potted palms and a seven branched candelabra. The windows of the sanctuary were decorated with boxwood garlands and lighted candles…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Arlie Morgan, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Carol Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. John H. and Betty J. Berry, of Buckeye, a son, named John Lee Berry.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hill, of Hillsboro, a son, named Richard Allen Hill, Jr.

DEATHS

Mrs. Matilda B. Waugh, 78, of Minnehaha Springs, a daughter of the late Samuel Rucker and Lovina Fry Rucker. Burial in Draft Cemetery.

Charles Lee Sheets, 22, of Marlinton, a son of Clarence and Wanda Jackson Sheets. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Laura Pritt Lane, 66, of Hillsboro, a daughter of the late Abe Pritt and Betty Morrison Pritt. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery at Hillsboro.

Mrs. Imogene Robertson Dennison, 62, of Washington, D. C. Born at Edray, a daughter of the late E. J. and Daisy Robertson. Burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington.

A Gentle Man

By Herb Welch

Republican Delta of Buckhannon

Fred W. Trainer, Sr., a gentle man who never knew fear, is dead. The 53 year old superintendent of the French Creek Game Farm and Zoo succumbed March 14, 1973, to injuries he received three days earlier in a fall.

He suffered the fatal skull fracture when he fell head-first onto a rock in a small stream near Marlinton while fishing, a sport he loved…

All who knew Fred Trainer join his grief-stricken family in mourning his untimely death. Somehow, it doesn’t seem possible he’s gone, not Fred.

WE REMEMBER years ago when we accompanied the veterinarian to French Creek to photograph the birth of a baby elk; how Fred quieted the frightened mother, murmuring softly to her in her pain and shackling the creature so that Dr. John R. Weimer, DVM could assist in the delivery.

WE REMEMBER Fred’s tenderness with Lucky, the bear, who became the state’s official mascot for West Virginia’s centennial in 1963; how he and his family fed the little fellow as a cub from a bottle in the family kitchen.

WE REMEMBER Fred as he romped with Gus, the African lion he raised; how the two loved each other; how Fred grieved just a month ago when the lion died at the age of 11…

Because of Fred, we know it’s true that animals instinctively love humans who love them. We know because we were privileged to watch how wild animals reacted to Fred, who indeed loved them.

And because Fred respected the feelings of people, all persons who knew him respected him, a gentle man and a gentleman, brave beyond question, but embarrassed when anyone said so.