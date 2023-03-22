Mexican-Style

Pasta Bake

12 oz. bow tie pasta

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped red pepper

3 Tbsp. butter

1/3 cup flour

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. dried cilantro

1/2 tsp. cumin

3 cups milk

6 oz. Colby cheese, cubed

1 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack

1 cup bottled salsa

2/3 cup halved pitted green or black olives

Chili powder

Preheat oven to 350º

Butter six 12 to 16 oz. individual casserole dishes or one 3-quart baking dish; set aside.

In a large saucepan, cook onion and sweet pepper in butter over medium heat for about 5 minutes.

Stir in flour, salt, cilantro and cumin.

Add milk all at once.

Cook and stir until mixture is thickened and bubbly.

Reduce heat to low.

Stir in Colby cheese and 1 cup of the Monterey Jack; stir until melted.

Pour over drained pasta; stir to combine.

Layer half of the pasta mixture, then all of the salsa, followed by the remaining pasta mixture in the prepared casserole.

Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup Monterey Jack and olives.

Sprinkle lightly with chili powder.

Bake, uncovered, for 15 to 20 minutes.

If using a large casserole, bake in a 400º oven for 20 minutes.