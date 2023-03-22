Mexican-Style
Pasta Bake
12 oz. bow tie pasta
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped red pepper
3 Tbsp. butter
1/3 cup flour
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. dried cilantro
1/2 tsp. cumin
3 cups milk
6 oz. Colby cheese, cubed
1 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack
1 cup bottled salsa
2/3 cup halved pitted green or black olives
Chili powder
Preheat oven to 350º
Butter six 12 to 16 oz. individual casserole dishes or one 3-quart baking dish; set aside.
In a large saucepan, cook onion and sweet pepper in butter over medium heat for about 5 minutes.
Stir in flour, salt, cilantro and cumin.
Add milk all at once.
Cook and stir until mixture is thickened and bubbly.
Reduce heat to low.
Stir in Colby cheese and 1 cup of the Monterey Jack; stir until melted.
Pour over drained pasta; stir to combine.
Layer half of the pasta mixture, then all of the salsa, followed by the remaining pasta mixture in the prepared casserole.
Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup Monterey Jack and olives.
Sprinkle lightly with chili powder.
Bake, uncovered, for 15 to 20 minutes.
If using a large casserole, bake in a 400º oven for 20 minutes.
