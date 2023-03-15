Chicken Lasagna

1 stick butter (1/2 cup)

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup finely diced onion

4 cups milk

1 Tbsp. garlic salt

3 tsp. dried parsley flakes

Pinch of red pepper flakes

1-1/2 pounds chicken breast, cut into 1/2 inch cubes

4.5 oz. can chopped green chilies with liquid

2 Tbps. diced fresh garlic

12 lasagna noodles

2 cups shredded Swiss cheese

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack-Cheddar cheese mix

Preheat the oven to 350º.

In a 5 quart saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and cook 3 to 4 minutes. Add flour and blend well. Slowly add milk, stirring constantly until all is added and the mixture is well blended.

Add 1 Tbsp. garlic salt, 2 tsp. parsley flakes and red pepper flakes. Simmer the sauce over low heat, stirring occasionally, while you cook the chicken.

To cook the chicken, pour 1 Tbsp. water in a large nonstick skillet. Add chicken, green chilies, fresh garlic and 1tsp. parsley flakes. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally until chicken is white, about 7 minutes. Add the cooked chicken to the sauce and cook over very low heat for 15 minutes. Check for seasonings.

Cook the lasagna noodles in a pot according to directions. Drain well. Mix cheeses together in a separate bowl.

Coat the bottom of lasagna pan with a thin layer of sauce. Lay 3 lasagna noodles in the pan. Top with 1/8 of the cheese, then 1/4 of chicken sauce, then another layer of cheese.

Continue layering in this fashion until all ingredients are used ending with sauce topped with cheese. Cover pan with aluminum foil and bake for one hour or until piping hot. Remove from oven, uncover the pan and let sit for 15 minutes before serving.

Serves 8.

Lemon Garlic Chicken

4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

Juice of one lemon

2 Tbsp. olive oil

10 cloves garlic peeled and smashed

1/2 tsp. dried oregano leaves

6 Tbsp. dry white wine

Salt and pepper to taste

Rinse chicken with cold water, pat dry. Place chicken in a medium bowl. Combine lemon juice, 1 Tbsp. olive oil, garlic and oregano, and pour over chicken. Cover the bowl and marinate in the fridge at least 1 hour.

Heat the remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Lay the chicken in the hot oil. Sauté for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until chicken is cooked through. Add wine, marinade and salt and pepper to taste. Cover skillet and cook for 3 minutes. Uncover the skillet, remove the chicken and keep it warm. Continue cooking the sauce, reducing it by about 1/2.

Place chicken on plate, cover with sauce and serve with rice, noodles, or potatoes.

For questions or to share a recipe, contact Sally at Sallyspocahontaskitchen@ gmail.com