Robert Curtis “Bob” Mace, 90, of Newport News, Virginia, died Friday, March 3, 2023, at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News.

Bob was born February 14, 1933 at Marlinton.

He was a retired chief welder for the Newport News Shipyard where he worked for 37 years. He was an Army Veteran and an avid golf and NASCAR fan, having traveled all over to watch races.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny William Hayslett; and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by a brother, Kenneth Mace, of Newport News, Virginia; and several cousins.

Graveside service was held Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Mountain View Cemetery with Rev. Tim Scott officiating.