Chocolate Cheesecake Brownies

Cheesecake Batter

2 Tbsp. butter

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

3/4 cup cottage cheese, sieved

1/2 tsp. lemon juice

1 egg

Cream butter and sugar. Beat in vanilla. Add cornstarch, cottage cheese, egg and lemon juice.

Beat well. Set aside.

Chocolate Batter

2 oz. unsweetened chocolate

1/2 stick butter

2 eggs

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup flour

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 cup chopped nuts

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 tsp. almond extract

Melt chocolate and butter in microwave or over hot water. Let cool.

Whisk dry ingredients together. Set aside.

In medium mixing bowl, beat eggs until thick. Gradually add sugar beating well. Stir in chocolate mixture, flour mixture, nuts, vanilla and almond extract. Mix well.

Spread 1/2 of chocolate batter in a buttered 9-inch square pan.

Pour the cheesecake batter over chocolate batter. Drop remaining chocolate batter over top – do not attempt to cover cheesecake batter completely. With a spoon, swirl the two mixtures together. Bake in preheated 350º oven for 35-40 minutes.

Cut into 16 squares while still warm.

Butterscotch Cookies

3 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. baking powder

1 cup butter

2 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla

1 3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup sour cream

3/4 cup black walnuts, walnuts or other nuts.

Sift dry ingredients together. Cream butter and add sugar, eggs and vanilla. Beat until light and fluffy. Stir in sour cream. Add dry ingredients then nuts.

Chill for at least one hour.

Drop by rounded tablespoons onto buttered baking sheet.

Bake at 375º for 10-12 minutes.

Cool on wire rack.

Makes about 5 dozen.

