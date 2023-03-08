Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

It was a record short meeting at Marlinton Town Council Monday evening with council taking less than half an hour to discuss and act on topics on the agenda.

Under new business, council yielded the floor to town secretary Olivia Dean who explained the need for a Deferred Payment and Extension Policy. Dean said she has been collecting past due water and sewer bills and has accrued more than $30,000 in back fees owed to the town.

Dean said the policy will cover the town as she continues to collect the bad debts. The policy will explain to customers about the deferred payment and extension on bills and why the town is taking some issues to magistrate court in order to collect.

Council approved the policy and thanked Dean for her efforts.

In other business, council approved:

• compensation for the 2023 election officials in the amount of $4,400 for 12 poll workers.

• the third and final reading of ordinance enacting a code of ordinances for the Town of Marlinton, revising, amending, restating, codifying and compiling certain existing ordinances of the Town of Marlinton.

• the third and final reading of Title XV, Chapter 153, amended sign ordinance.

Marlinton Town Council meets the first Monday of each month, excluding holidays, at 7 p.m. in the municipal building auditorium. The public is welcome to attend in person or through a Zoom link online.