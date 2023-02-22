Diabetic Cake

Louise Beard

2 cups water

2 cups seedless raisins

1 cup unsweetened applesauce

2 eggs

2 Tbsp. liquid sweetener

3/4 cup cooking oil

1 tsp. baking soda

2 cups flour

1 1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1 tsp. vanilla

Cook raisins in water until all the water is absorbed.

Add applesauce, eggs, liquid sweetener and oil.

Mix well.

Mix together and blend in soda, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla.

Bake in a floured loaf pan at 350º for 45 minutes or until done.

Chopped Apple Cake

Pearl C. Ward

4 cups chopped apples

2 cups sugar

3 cups flour, sifted

2 tsp. soda

2 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla

1 cup Wesson oil

1/2 cup nuts

1/2 cup raisins, white

1 tsp. salt

Pour sugar over chopped apples. Let stand 1 hour.

Add eggs and oil together and beat well.

Mix sifted flour, soda and salt together.

Add to apple mixture.

Add nuts and raisins.

Bake at 350º for 45 -50 minutes for bread pan or 1 hour in a tube pan.

Glaze

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup softened butter

Blend thoroughly and spread on cake while hot.

Sprinkle with nuts.

May use caramel icing in place of glaze.