Thursday, February 26, 1948

On last Thursday afternoon, an immense boulder broke loose from Kee’s Rock and rolled many hundred feet down Price Hill, landing in the road just as Basil McLaughlin was passing with a truck load of coal. The cab and body of the truck were damaged. The boulder would easily weigh 10 tons.

FIELD NOTES

Hubert Pyles, of Seebert, reports a covey of 23 quail feeding regularly at his home. It might be that a couple dozen quail wintering through is an item of small or no interest to some, but to my simple mind, this is news really worth printing. You know, we had just about run out of quail in this Greenbrier Valley.

– – –

George Gay reports seeing a couple of robins on the Crooked Fork of Elk on Ground Hog Day. This beats me a couple of weeks. I saw my first robin February 17.

– – –

Mr. Gay reports a flock of six turkeys coming safely through the six weeks’ snowstorm. At another place, he saw where another flock of wild turkeys had dug deep in the snow to feed well on wild cherries. He noticed where turkeys had been going on the crust, picking the gray moss off trees and rocks.

– – –

Now, J. O. Kellison, of Boggs Run, tells a new one to me. He says wild turkeys do not eat the apples of the white thorn – hawthorn. Bear, deer and grouse like this usually plentiful food supply, but Mr. Kellison says the wild turkey passes it by.

– – –

Sugar trees began to run last week. The severe cold and the large amount snow makes for a heavy run of sweet water.

– – –

Henry Baber, who resides on Baber Mountain, has a wildcat story that would put one of Editor Cal Price’s wildcat stories to shame.

One day last week, Henry went out to feed his chickens, all 123 of them. As he opened the door to the chicken house, he came almost eye-to-eye with a wildcat. Hurriedly stepping outside, he shut the door and called to his wife to bring the rifle.

Mrs. Baber, hearing his cry, rushed a 22 caliber out to him. He leveled down on the animal and ended his life, but the damage had been done. The wildcat had evidently gotten into the house sometime in the night and had killed 121 chickens. Each had a slit at their throat, grim evidence that Mr. wildcat knew where to strike the fatal blow. _ Nicholas Republican

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Carl Beverage, of Marlinton, a son, named Roger Carl.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Porter Robinson, of Marlinton, a daughter, Phyllis Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Sprouse, of Frost, a son, named Leroy David.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Cyrus B. Stalnaker, a son, named Allan Ray.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie B. Hill, of Lobelia, a daughter, named Phyllis Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Leon Ervin, of Arbovale, a daughter, February 21, 1948.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ward R. Kelley, of Huntersville, a baby girl, February 22, 1948.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Edward A. Dowden, of Holley, New York, a son, named David Edward. The mother is the former Irene Jordan, of Marlinton.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Simpson, of Anderson, South Carolina, a daughter, named Cynthia Ann. The mother is the former Miss Helen Spitzer.

DEATHS

Mrs. Salina Wamsley, aged 86 years, died at her home on Caesars Mountain. On Monday afternoon her body was laid to rest in Emmanuel Church Cemetery near Lobelia. The deceased was the widow of the late James Wamsley. She is survived by two daughters, Mrs. Gilbert Brock and Mrs. Delbert Clemons.

– – –

George M. Williams, age 80, of Hillsboro, died February 18, 1948. Some days before he had suffered a paralytic stroke. On Sunday afternoon his body was laid in Emmanuel Church Cemetery near Lobelia… Mr. Williams is survived by his wife and three children by a previous marriage, Robert Williams, Walter Williams and Mrs. Allie Williams.

Thus is marked the passing of a good citizen and a useful man.