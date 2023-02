Broccoli Casserole

Barbara J. Shaw

1 pkg. chopped broccoli

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup grated cheese

1 egg

1 small onion

Bread crumbs

Cook broccoli as directed on package. Drain. Add salt, pepper and butter to taste.

Beat egg and add remaining ingredients, including broccoli.

Pour into buttered 1 quart baking dish.

Cover with bread crumbs

Bake at 350º for 30 minutes or until done.