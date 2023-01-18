Greek Spaghetti

2 tsp. olive oil

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 clove garlic, minced

3 cups diced tomatoes

1/2 cup sliced green onions

1/4 cup chopped parsley(divided in half)

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

4 cups hot cooked spaghetti

1 cup (4 oz.) feta cheese (divided)

Heat oil in skillet. Add oregano and garlic and sauté 30 seconds. Add tomatoes, green onions, 2 Tbsp. parsley and lemon juice. Cook 2 to 3 minutes until hot.

Add hot spaghetti and 3/4 cup feta cheese.

Mix well.

Top with remaining parsley and feta cheese.

Add a dash of red pepper, if desired. Serves 3-4.

Homemade Granola

3 cups regular oatmeal

1 cup chopped almond, pecans or walnuts

1 cup dried fruit – raisins, cranberries, apricots, dates, etc.

1 Tbsp. vanilla

1 Tbsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. salt

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup pure Maple Syrup

Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl.

Transfer onto a large rimmed baking pan that has been sprayed with oil.

Bake at 325º for 35- to 45 minutes.

Stir after 20 minutes.

Cool completely in pan.

Store in airtight jars or containers.

Correction:

Last week’s recipe was for Vanilla Cream Pudding, not Vanilla Pudding Ice Cream.