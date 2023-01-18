Greek Spaghetti
2 tsp. olive oil
1 tsp. dried oregano
1 clove garlic, minced
3 cups diced tomatoes
1/2 cup sliced green onions
1/4 cup chopped parsley(divided in half)
2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
4 cups hot cooked spaghetti
1 cup (4 oz.) feta cheese (divided)
Heat oil in skillet. Add oregano and garlic and sauté 30 seconds. Add tomatoes, green onions, 2 Tbsp. parsley and lemon juice. Cook 2 to 3 minutes until hot.
Add hot spaghetti and 3/4 cup feta cheese.
Mix well.
Top with remaining parsley and feta cheese.
Add a dash of red pepper, if desired. Serves 3-4.
Homemade Granola
3 cups regular oatmeal
1 cup chopped almond, pecans or walnuts
1 cup dried fruit – raisins, cranberries, apricots, dates, etc.
1 Tbsp. vanilla
1 Tbsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. salt
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1 cup pure Maple Syrup
Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl.
Transfer onto a large rimmed baking pan that has been sprayed with oil.
Bake at 325º for 35- to 45 minutes.
Stir after 20 minutes.
Cool completely in pan.
Store in airtight jars or containers.
Correction:
Last week’s recipe was for Vanilla Cream Pudding, not Vanilla Pudding Ice Cream.
