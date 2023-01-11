No Bake

Pineapple Delight

2 cans crushed pineapple – drained

6 to 8 oz. graham cracker crumbs

6 to 7 Tbsp. melted butter

1 cup toasted nuts – optional

1 cup toasted coconut – optional.

Drain pineapple. Crush graham cracker crumbs and add melted butter. Mix well or put in food processor until well blended. Layer 1/3 of crumbs in bottom of a regular sized bread pan or a pie plate. Add a layer of pineapple. Top with crumbs, then pineapple, ending with crumbs. Chill 2-3 hours. Slice and put on plates. Top with whipped cream, yogurt or vanilla ice cream. I like to add toasted walnuts or toasted coconut in the layers.

Simple and delicious!

Vanilla Pudding

Ice Cream

1/3 cup sugar

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

1/8 tsp. salt

2 cups milk (whole is best)

2 egg yolks

2 Tbsp. butter, softened

2 tsp. vanilla

Blend sugar, cornstarch and salt in a 2-quart saucepan. Combine milk and egg yolks; gradually stir into sugar mix. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and boils. Stir and boil 1 minute. Remove from heat, stir in butter and vanilla. Pour into custard cups or ramekins. Cool slightly, then chill. Serves 4.

Cabbage Rolls

3 pounds ground meat

3 large onions, diced (about 5-6 cups diced onion)

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup grated carrot (opt.)

2 tsp. celery seed

2 cups uncooked rice

2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp. Tabasco or hot sauce, if desired.

15 oz. can tomatoes

15 oz. can tomato sauce

24 to 30 cabbage leaves from 3 large heads of cabbage

Boiling salted water as needed for cabbage leaves.

1/3 cup oil

Add onion, carrot and seasonings, rice, salt, pepper and hot sauce to ground meat.

Pull off the large outer leaves of cabbages. Wilt cabbage leaves in boiling salted water.

Add 3 or 4 oz. meat mix to center of each cabbage leaf. Roll tightly. Pour oil into 12-quart saucepan. Stack rolls in pot. Add tomatoes, sauce and water to cover

Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 3 hours. May bake in oven if desired.

Makes 24-30 rolls.