Bruce Elwood Propst, 85, of Marlinton, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home.

Born April 28, 1937, at Upper Tract, he was a son of the late Frank George Propst and Leoda Annie Mitchell Propst Grogg; and the step-son of the late Thelma Poling Simpson Propst.

Mr. Propst was a Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver for Roy Calhoun Trucking in Petersburg and Hanover Shoe/C. J. Clark for 30 years. He also drove for Dilley Trucking and retired as a driver from Maple Leaf Trucking.

On March 8, 1986, he married Linda Catherine Circosta Propst, who survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Kitty Turner, of Franklin, and Wanda Gahr, of Keyser; step-son, Denton Circosta, of Cass; brother, Duke Propst, of Elkton, Virginia; sister, Phyllis; two grandsons; and two step-granddaughters.

A commemoration of his life will be held at a later date.

The body was cremated.

