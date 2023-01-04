Sesame Broccoli

1 tsp. grated fresh ginger root

1 Tbsp. soy sauce or Braggs Amino Acids

1 tsp. sesame oil or toasted sesame oil

1Tbsp. fresh lemon or orange juice

2 pounds broccoli florets and stalks

1 Tbsp. sesame seeds, toasted

Whisk together the ginger, soy sauce, oil and lemon or orange juice in a shallow serving bowl. Trim and cut the broccoli florets and stalks into 1/2-inch slices. Steam broccoli until crisp tender. Transfer broccoli to the serving bowl and toss with the ginger sauce. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and fresh ground pepper, if desired. May substitute kale, chard or bok choy for the broccoli.



Curried Chicken

1 chicken, cut up or 3 pounds chicken parts

2-4 cloves garlic, chopped

1/2 stick butter

1/4 cup peanut or olive oil

1 Tbsp. curry powder

1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced

1-2 fresh jalapeño peppers, finely chopped

1 large onion, diced

2 ripe tomatoes, cubed

1/2 bell pepper, chopped

1 Tbsp. white poppy seed

1/2 tsp. turmeric

1 tsp. allspice

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. masala (optional)

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. celery seed

In a heavy pot, sauté garlic in oil and butter. Add chicken and curry powder. Cook for 5 minutes. Add green onions, onions, hot peppers, bell pepper and tomatoes. Cook for 10 minutes. Add seasonings. Cover and cook 20-25 minutes or until chicken is done. Serve over rice or pasta. Serves 6-8.

For questions or to share a recipe, contact Sally at Sallyspocahontaskitchen@ gmail.com