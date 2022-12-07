Dump Salad

Mrs. Ward Barlow I

9 oz. carton Cool Whip

1 box orange Jell-O

15 1/2 oz. can crushed pineapple

2 – 11 oz. cans mandarin oranges

1 carton cottage cheese

2 cups small marshmallows

Stir together dry Jell-O and cottage cheese.

Drain pineapple and oranges.

Add to cottage cheese.

Add marshmallows and Cool Whip.

Stir until well mixed.

Refrigerate and serve.

It’s better if refrigerated overnight. This is good and easy to prepare.

Swiss and Bacon Squares

Isabelle Michael

2 cups Bisquick baking mix

1/2 cup cold water

8 oz. Swiss cheese slices

1 lb. bacon

4 eggs

1/2 tsp. onion salt

1/2 cup milk

Heat oven to 425º. Grease a 13×9-inch baking dish.

Mix Bisquick and water until it forms a soft ball.

Beat vigorously.

Knead 10 times. Pat into dish with floured hands, pressing 1/2 inch up the sides.

Top with cheese slices, overlapping edges.

Sprinkle with crumbled bacon.

Mix remaining ingredients and pour over bacon.

Bake about 20 minutes or until knife inserts near center.