Clyde Gene Johnson, 91, of Mountain Grove, Virginia, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at his residence.

Born August 30, 1931, in Havelock, Nebraska, he was a son of the late Clyde Robert Johnson and Clarice Wilma Kitzel Johnson.

Mr. Johnson was a Cartographer for the Defense Mapping Agency.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict.

Mr. Johnson was a graduate of the University of Nebraska. He was a loving father. He enjoyed working on his farm and helping his wife, Marlene, teach health and wellness. He and Marlene renovated a building and created “Back to Eden,” a health food restaurant in Marlinton. Later they owned and operated the Rustic Inn in Marlinton, a motel, health food store and restaurant.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Mae Thomas Johnson, September 14, 2022.

He is survived by his children, Les Johnson, of Herndon, Virginia, Gary Mussel- man, and wife, Susan, of Quinton, Virginia, Lisa Clinc, and husband, Tom, of Fairborn, Ohio; granddaughter, Elizabeth Hoeweler, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and sister, Darlene Todd, of Lincoln, Nebraska.

A Celebration of his Life will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Community Center in Mountain Grove.

Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin and Young Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared at mclaughlinandyoung.com