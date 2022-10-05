Greenbrier Salad

Marguerite Gay

1 cup water

1 pkg. orange Jell-O

1 cup miniature marshmallows

1 can crushed pineapple, drained

1 cup small curd cottage cheese

2 cups whipped cream

Combine water, Jell-O and marshmallows in a sauce-pan; heat until marshmallows are dissolved.

Cool.

Add pineapple, cottage cheese and whipped cream.

Pour into a salad bowl and chill overnight.

Broccoli Casserole

Susie Rogers

10 oz. pkg. frozen, chopped broccoli

1/2 cup grated Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup cream of mushroom soup

1 medium onion, chopped

1 egg, well beaten

1/2 cup mayonnaise

Salt and pepper to taste

Toasted bread crumbs

Butter

Cook broccoli as directed on package. Drain.

Combine broccoli with cheese, mushroom soup, onion, eggs and mayonnaise, mixing well.

Pour into a casserole dish.

Sprinkle toasted bread crumbs over top and dot with butter.

Bake at 350º for 40 to 45 minutes.

Makes four servings.