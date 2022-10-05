Thursday, October 9, 1947

FIELD NOTES

Leonard Sharp, of Laurel Creek, brings in a branch from a pear tree, hanging full of fruit about the size of plums. This was the second crop for the tree this year, but the freezes of last week cut them off.

– – –

The other day, Mr. and Mrs. Lake Reed, of Elk, were surprised to find a fine blue pigeon had flown into their pantry through an open window. It was making himself right at home, eating on blue plums. The bird was caught and it proved to be a carrier pigeon with an identification band on its leg. The pigeon was fed and then turned loose.

– – –

Down at the McClintic Farms at Swago, Wayne Jackson reports a yield of 360 bushels of potatoes from less than a measured acre of land. However, that is less than half the story. On one part of the patch, Mr. Jackson planted two hundred pounds of certified seed – Green Mountains and Katahdins. The yield was 185 bushels, about equally divided between the two kinds. This is a return of about 45 to 1.

Everybody knows a yield of twenty bushels for every one planted is a most satisfactory yield, and far better than the average. In this patch, there were literally bushels of the seed – fruit balls. Last year, Mr. Jackson planted the same patch to potatoes. The blight was bad, and the yield was small. He sowed the ground to wheat, and in April he plowed under this heavy coat of green manure. Then he planted and properly fertilized the patch.

Hounds

The 13th of September was a beautiful warm day, and I was able to attend for the fist time a meeting of the Fox Hunters Club of the county at Frost. Heretofore all meetings had been held at night which prevented my attending, but this time I was there along with my brother, Gordon, and friend, C. J. Kellison. I tied my chair to the back of the car and we took off. It was an enjoyable ride up the beautiful Knapps Creek Valley, passing all the beautiful farms. This ride was well worth the trip. I never get tired travelling that road. But all in all, I think I spent one of the most pleasant times since I have lived in the county. I met and had a long talk about hounds and the aims of the club with Mr. A. A. Sharp, truly a hound lover of the old school. I got to look at some of his fox hounds and where he has his chases. I hope to go back up there before very long and hear a pack of hounds make one of those old reds stretch his legs to the tune of some of the most beautiful music in the world…

John F. Scott

DEATHS

Mrs. Frances Robinson Ross, 62, a well known and highly respected colored resident of the Entry Mountain section of Franklin, died at her home early Wednesday morning, September 24, 1947. Her body was laid to rest up at the farm of the late Aunt Jennie Jordon… She is survived by two brothers, Bill and Mose Alexander, of Marlinton, and one sister, who lives in New York State.

The community was greatly shocked Tuesday, September 30, by the death of Miss Lucy Tibbs, of Hillsboro. Those from a distance attending the funeral were Miss Julia Tibbs, New York City; Matthew Tibbs, Detroit; W. A. Bolen, Fishersville, Virginia; and Rev. W. T. Graham, of Union.

Rose Cole, daughter of Dr. Cole, of Alleghany, Virginia, died suddenly at her home in Watoga and was buried Thursday, October 2, at Watoga.

Samuel David Beal, aged 80 years, of Mingo, died Monday morning, September 29, 1947, at his home. He was a retired farmer and was born at Brady, a son of the late George C. and Frances VanReenen Beal. Besides his widow, Mrs. Eva Jane Hamrick Beal, he is survived by the following sons: Howard, George, Reon, Freeman, Bryan, Fred, Porter, Glen and William; one daughter Mrs. Bessie Carpenter.

Ira H. Moore, of Hunters-ville District, aged seventy one years, died August 13, 1947, after a long illness. His body was laid to rest in the cemetery at Mt. Zion Church. He was a son of the late William J. and Loretta J. Moore. He is survived by his brother George E. Moore and five sisters: Mrs. Fanny McLaughlin, Mrs. Hattie McLaughlin, Mrs. Myrtle Fertig, Mrs. Mattie Hume and Miss Carrie Moore.

MORE LENIENT

A church worker knocked at old Zeke’s door, and asked for a contribution for the new building. Poor old Zeke refused to give anything.

“I ain’t got nothing,” he protested. “I owes practically everybody in dis town.”

“But don’t you think you owe the Lord something, too?” asked the collector.

I sho do,” agreed Zeke, “but he ain’t pressin’ me like my other creditors.”

TOO LIVELY

Algernon: “Darling, I’d do anything for you. I’d even face death for you!”

Just then a bull snorted and charged, Algernon dashed off at high speed, leaving Alice to shift for herself. She hid behind a tree. Later she said accusingly, “Algernon, I thought you told me that you would face death for me!”

“Yes,” replied Algernon, ruefully, “but the bull wasn’t dead.”