Pumpkin Soup
1 Tbsp. unsalted butter
1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1 cup diced onion
1/2 cup leeks, sliced, with tops
1 Tbsp. fresh ginger, minced
4 cups vegetable broth
3 cups peeled pumpkin chunks or 2 cups plain pureed canned pumpkin
1/2 tsp salt
2 tsp. light brown sugar
1/8 tsp freshly grated nutmeg
6 Tbsp. plain, low-fat yogurt or sour cream (for garnish)
In a large heavy saucepan, heat butter and oil over moderate heat.
Add onion, celery, leeks, garlic and ginger. Sauté until tender.
Add broth, pumpkin and salt; bring to a boil.
Lower heat, cover and simmer for about 20 minutes or until soup has thickened and flavors are blended.
In a food processor or blender, puree soup – in batches – until smooth.
Return soup to saucepan and stir in sugar and nutmeg. Reheat over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes, or until heated through.
Ladle into soup bowls and garnish with a tablespoon of yogurt or sour cream.
Makes six servings.
Leave a Reply