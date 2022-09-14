Pumpkin Soup

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 cup diced onion

1/2 cup leeks, sliced, with tops

1 Tbsp. fresh ginger, minced

4 cups vegetable broth

3 cups peeled pumpkin chunks or 2 cups plain pureed canned pumpkin

1/2 tsp salt

2 tsp. light brown sugar

1/8 tsp freshly grated nutmeg

6 Tbsp. plain, low-fat yogurt or sour cream (for garnish)

In a large heavy saucepan, heat butter and oil over moderate heat.

Add onion, celery, leeks, garlic and ginger. Sauté until tender.

Add broth, pumpkin and salt; bring to a boil.

Lower heat, cover and simmer for about 20 minutes or until soup has thickened and flavors are blended.

In a food processor or blender, puree soup – in batches – until smooth.

Return soup to saucepan and stir in sugar and nutmeg. Reheat over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes, or until heated through.

Ladle into soup bowls and garnish with a tablespoon of yogurt or sour cream.

Makes six servings.