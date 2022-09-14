Thursday, September 14, 1922

The eight year old son of Page Friel had the terrifying experience of being bitten on the hand by a large copperhead snake last Friday. The boy was gathering vegetables in the garden when the snake struck him. One fang penetrated deeply and tore out a gash which bled freely which was a benefit, but the hand swelled enormously and there is a sluffing sore. Home remedies of salt and turpentine were applied. The proper treatment for snake bite is to cut the wound instantly and cause it to bleed freely, suck out the poison by mouth. A solution of permanganate of potash should be applied if available, otherwise a salt solution and bathe freely with running water. Also apply turpentine.

– – –

Theodore McKenney, of Warwick, this county, together with four other cadets at the Citizens Military Training Camp, Fort Knox, Kentucky, was wounded in the foot by an exploding shell, and is in hospital at Fort Knox. The boys got some unexploded shells in the artillery range to bring home as souvenirs, and in an attempt to remove the fuse the accident occurred. One young man lost both arms; and another a leg. It is reported that McKenney suffered the loss of part of his foot. The other cadets from this county this year were Earl Carlisle, Henry Astin and Norval McNeill, who returned safely.

– – –

The Marlinton Presbyterian Church is to have the pleasure of hearing a native of Persia tell something of conditions as they are over there today. Mr. Benyamin and his family were among the refugees who escaped the terrible persecution of the Turks in the recent war. Mr. Benyamin was educated at our Seminary at Columbia, S. C., and comes with the highest testimonials form Dr. Reed, the present moderator of the General Assembly, and others prominent in our church. He has a remarkably interesting story and it will be worthwhile hearing…

CORNER STONE LAID

The corner stone of the new Methodist Church was laid by the Masons last Thursday afternoon with proper ceremonies…

The new church will be the finest building in Marlinton and one of the best churches in this part of the State. The building will be 60 x 109 feet of brick and concrete construction, faced with cream colored brick. With galleries and all, the auditorium will seat a thousand people. W. W. Kennison is the contractor…

WEDDINGS

The home of Mrs. Margaret Baxter at Onoto, the bride’s mother, was the scene of a very pretty wedding on Wednesday of last week. At two o’clock the bridal party entered the parlor to the strains of Lohengrin’s Wedding March played by Mrs. Frank Baxter. The music continued softly throughout the ceremony. They were received at the bridal arch by the Rev. H. H. Orr, the bride’s pastor, and with the simple ring ceremony, Mr. Charles Knox, of Cannelton, and Miss Edith Baxter were pronounced husband and wife. The room was beautifully decorated with both cut flowers and plants…

– – –

George Algar Wanless and Miss Minnie Anna Kesler, of Cass, were married at the Methodist parsonage, Wed-nesday, September 13, 1922, by Rev. F. B. Wyand.

DIED

Ballard McCalpin died suddenly while at his work on the Raywood mill September 5, 1922. He was working on the slasher and fell on the chain that runs to the saw. Mr. Beverage, who was near, got to him in time to save him from being cut. Willing hearts and helping hands did all that could be done, but in vain. His age is 28 years. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. J. L. McCalpin of Stony Bottom. The remains were taken to his home for burial; funeral services were conducted by Rev. Mr. Monroe. The reading was from the 91st Psalm. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife, father, mother, two brothers and five sisters, all of Stony Bottom. After the service he was laid to rest beside his two little daughters who passed away in July…