Squash Casserole
Louise McNeel
3 cups cooked, drained squash
1 pkg. chicken flavored Stove Top stuffing
1 stick margarine
1 can cream of chicken or cream of mushroom soup
Melt margarine and mix with half the stuffing mix
Butter a 2-quart casserole and line with stuffing mixture
Add a layer of squash and 1/2 can of soup.
Continue layer for layer.
Top with the other half of the stuffing mix.
Bake uncovered 20 minutes in a 350º oven.
Pepper Relish
Virginia Callison
2 dozen green peppers
1 dozen red sweet peppers
15 medium onions
2 pints good vinegar
2 cups sugar
Put peppers and onions through food chopper.
Add 2 Tbsp. salt and cover with boiling water and let stand 15 minutes.
Drain.
Put vinegar and sugar in a stew pan and cook for 10 minutes.
Add pepper mixture and cook about 10 minutes.
Seal process in water bath for 10 minutes.
