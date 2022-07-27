Squash Casserole

Louise McNeel

3 cups cooked, drained squash

1 pkg. chicken flavored Stove Top stuffing

1 stick margarine

1 can cream of chicken or cream of mushroom soup

Melt margarine and mix with half the stuffing mix

Butter a 2-quart casserole and line with stuffing mixture

Add a layer of squash and 1/2 can of soup.

Continue layer for layer.

Top with the other half of the stuffing mix.

Bake uncovered 20 minutes in a 350º oven.

Pepper Relish

Virginia Callison

2 dozen green peppers

1 dozen red sweet peppers

15 medium onions

2 pints good vinegar

2 cups sugar

Put peppers and onions through food chopper.

Add 2 Tbsp. salt and cover with boiling water and let stand 15 minutes.

Drain.

Put vinegar and sugar in a stew pan and cook for 10 minutes.

Add pepper mixture and cook about 10 minutes.

Seal process in water bath for 10 minutes.