Doris “Dotty” S. Hiner Mitchell, 91, of Marlinton, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at her home after a brief illness.

Born May 8, 1931, in Marlinton, she was the youngest child and daughter of the late Harry P. and Gertrude “Trudie” Johnson Spitzer.

Dotty graduated from Marlinton High School in 1949. After graduation she worked for the West Virginia Department of Welfare, working in Social Services helping families in need. In 1953, she married Hunter H. Hiner, who was from Mountain Grove, Virginia. Hunter and Dotty owned and operated Hiner Oil Company in Marlinton for many years until Hunter’s death in 1992. They also owned and operated Seebert General Store until selling it to Jack Horner.

Throughout her life, Dotty was very active in many organizations in Marlinton. She was a lifelong member of Marlinton United Methodist Church, where she was Treasurer for 40 years, President of the Marlinton United Methodist Women, and helped organize church social events and fundraisers. She was a member of the Marlinton Woman’s Club since 1983, holding the office of President for seven terms and Treasurer for several years. She served as chairperson of many club committees, organizing members to donate time to serve their community. Most notably was her work with Pearl S. Buck International at the famous author’s home in Hillsboro, where the Marlinton Wo-man’s Club received State recognition for organizing luncheons and tours.

In addition to her many years of volunteering in multiple community organizations, she loved tending her beautiful flowers, making salt-rising bread, canning vegetables and making apple butter. Her love and skill of cooking and baking could not be matched.

Her home was always a warm and welcoming gathering place for her family, her many nieces and nephews, their friends and her extended family. Dotty’s house was the place of joy and laughter and so full of love.

In January 2005, Dotty married Reid Mitchell. They shared 17 years together before Reid’s passing in March 2022.

Dotty was the last surviving member of her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Madeline S. Cleghon (Tom), Margaret S. Hoover (Clyde), and Helen S. Simpson (Jack); brothers: LeRoy Spitzer (Ruth), Harry L. Spitzer and David Spitzer, nieces, Judy S. Boyer and Sandra H. Jolly; nephews, Jan Hoover, Tom Hoover, Harry L. Spitzer, Jr. and Allen Spitzer; and great-nephew, Blake Shaw.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynette Hiner Anderson (Mike), of Fairmont, and her son, Andrew H. Hiner (Donna), of Travelers Rest, South Carolina; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces-and-nephews; and first cousin, Kenneth Faulknier; who will mourn the loss of her very warm and loving ways, her great hugs and beautiful smile.

The family would like to give special thanks to Mary Dilley, whose love, friendship and care for Dotty for the last 20 years has been a special blessing to Dotty and her family. The family would also like to thank her caregivers, Ann Goldizen and Mary Ryder, who went above and beyond with love and compassion in the last couple of years and recent months to help Dotty. We would also like to thank WV Caring Hospice of Elkins, whose compassion and guidance through this incredibly sad time was extremely appreciated.

