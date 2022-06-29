Oatmeal Yummies

2 sticks butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup white sugar

2 eggs

1 Tbsp. vanilla

1 Tbsp. milk

1/2 cup whole wheat or regular flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

3 cups regular oatmeal

1 to 2 cups chocolate chips

1 cup raisins or craisins

1 cup walnuts

Cream butter and sugar, add eggs, vanilla and milk. Mix well.

In a separate bowl, mix flour, soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg together.

Add dry ingredients by the 1/2 cup to the creamed mixture.

Add oats, chips, raisins or craisins, and walnuts.

Mix well.

Refrigerate 4 hours to 5 days.

Use a 2 oz. scoop to place dough on baking sheet.

Bake at 350º for 12 to 16 minutes.

