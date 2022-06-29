Oatmeal Yummies
2 sticks butter, softened
1 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup white sugar
2 eggs
1 Tbsp. vanilla
1 Tbsp. milk
1/2 cup whole wheat or regular flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
3 cups regular oatmeal
1 to 2 cups chocolate chips
1 cup raisins or craisins
1 cup walnuts
Cream butter and sugar, add eggs, vanilla and milk. Mix well.
In a separate bowl, mix flour, soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg together.
Add dry ingredients by the 1/2 cup to the creamed mixture.
Add oats, chips, raisins or craisins, and walnuts.
Mix well.
Refrigerate 4 hours to 5 days.
Use a 2 oz. scoop to place dough on baking sheet.
Bake at 350º for 12 to 16 minutes.
For questions or to share a recipe, contact Sally at Sallyspocahontaskitchen@ gmail.com
