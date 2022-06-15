Easy to Make

Strawberry Ice Cream

Mary Sebert Myers

2 tsp. strawberry Jell-O powder

1/2 cup cold water

1 3/4 cup evaporated milk, scalded

1/2 cup sugar

2 tsp. vanilla

1 1/4 cups whipped cream

1 cup sweetened mashed strawberries

Mix Jell-O in cold water, then stir into the hot milk.

Cool.

Add sugar, vanilla and strawberries, blending very well.

Chill.

Pour into an ice tray or other shallow metal container for freezing.

Put in freezer. When mixture is slightly thickened, fold in the whipped cream.

Return to the freezer for 1 hour. Then remove and put in a chilled bowl and beat the mixture with an electric mixer.

Pour into freezer trays and freeze for 3 to 4 hours.

Spinach Casserole

Gladys Waugh

2 pkgs. frozen chopped spinach

1 envelope dried onion soup mix

1/2 pt. sour cream

1/2 cup cracker or bread crumbs

1/2 cup grated sharp cheese

Cook spinach until melted. Drain well, but do not press.

Mix sour cream with onion soup mix and add to spinach in baking dish.

Top with crumbs and cheese.

Dot with butter.

May sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Cover and bake 20 minutes at 375º; uncover and bake a few minutes longer until brown.

Serves 6.