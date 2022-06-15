ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, August 8, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14346

ESTATE OF: MARTIN ALAN CARR

ADMINISTRATRIX: Janice Gibson

14667 Seneca Trail

Buckeye, WV 24924-9001

ESTATE NUMBER 14348

ESTATE OF: CARL OWEN MCCARTY

ADMINISTRATRIX: Ellen Louise McCarty

11672 Frost Road

Dunmore, WV 24934-9025

ESTATE NUMBER: 14392

ESTATE OF: JOHN BULY

EXECUTOR: John Steven Buly

591 Russell Scott Road

Hillsboro, WV 24946-8572

ESTATE NUMBER: 14397

ESTATE OF: IVAN VANREENEN

EXECUTRIX: Nanette Beckwith

P. O. Box 3

Slaty Fork, WV 26291-0003

ESTATE NUMBER: 14398

ESTATE OF: PEGGY SUE CARPENTER

ADMINISTRATOR: Joshua Carpenter

61 Ball Gap Road

Arden, N. C. 28704-8747

ESTATE NUMBER: 14399

ESTATE OF: MARSHALL CLUTTER

EXECUTOR: Nathaniel Clutter

415 Rose Road

Hillsboro, WV 24946-8748

ESTATE NUMBER: 14389

ESTATE OF: BRENDA CAROL DOSS

EXECUTRIX: Marvina C. Irvine

3979 Brush Country Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6649

ESTATE NUMBER: 14400

APPOINTMENT DATE: JUNE 1, 2022

ESTATE OF: DERRICK COURTNEY WILCOX

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR: Michael C. Doss

921 10th Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954

Subscribed and sworn to before me on June 6, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

6/9/2

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

OF VALUABLE REAL ESTATE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, MICHAEL C. DOSS, Trustee, by virtue of that certain Deed of Trust executed by Bobby Morrison & Teresa Morrison, and bearing date the 13th day of May, 2005, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book 261, at page 670, the maker, having defaulted in payment of the note secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by the terms thereof, and the beneficial holder of the said note, Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc., formerly Citizens National Bank, having declared the whole of the indebtedness thereunder to be due and payable; and having demanded the undersigned in writing to make sale of the real estate described in said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale and sell at public auction to the highest responsible bidder on the 24th day of June, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at the front steps of the Pocahontas County Courthouse in the Town of Marlinton, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, the premises, being and consisting of the following:

All of those certain lots or parcels of real estate, including the improvements and appurtenances thereunto belonging, including, but not limited to those certain tracts or parcels of real estate situate in the Town of West Marlinton, and shown on the property plat of said Town as Lot Number Five (5), in Block Number Two (2), which said plat is of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 51, at page 234 and 235.

And being the same tracts or parcels of real estate as acquired by Bobby Morrison and Teresa Morrison, by the provisions of a Deed of Conveyance from Curtis G. Dunbrack, said Deed bears date the 13th day of May, 2005, and is of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 295, at page 582.

The above-described real estate shall be sold subject to any claims, liens, assessments, taxes, restrictions, covenants, conditions, and encumbrances against the same.

The Trustee shall convey title with covenants of Special Warranty. The purchaser shall pay all taxes due and payable against the said property and all taxes hereafter due and assessed against the said property.

TERMS OF SALE: Cash in hand on day of sale or prior approved credit.

CONDITION OF SALE: Said property shall be sold to the highest responsible bidder, with the right reserved to the said Citizens Bank of West Virginia, to bid at said sale and to continue the said sale by declaration from time to time, as they may choose.

Given unto my hand this the 24th day of May, 2022.

Michael C. Doss, Trustee

6/2/3c

NOTICE

The 2021-2022 Asbestos Management Plan for Pocahontas County Schools is available for review at each school and the Central Office. The Asbestos Management Plan includes inspections that were conducted by EPA accredited personnel and a management plan established for each building as needed.

Pocahontas County Schools does not have a friable asbestos material within any facility. Friable asbestos is asbestos material that can allow particles of asbestos fibers to become airborne. Thus, our schools are free of this type of asbestos material that may cause a health hazard.

The types of material found within Pocahontas County Schools are in the form of floor tile, transite board and vinyl floor covering. These products are non-friable asbestos materials and can easily be managed through proper planning without creating any health hazards. All buildings which contain these non-friable products will be assessed every six months and inspected on a three year cycle by an accredited inspector.

If you have any concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to contact Pocahontas County High School and speak with Darin McKenney, Maintenance Supervisor, at 304-799-6564 extension 5237 or by email at dmckenney@k12.wv.us

6/16/1c

NOTICE OF VACANCY ON BOARD OF EDUCATION

The Pocahontas County Board of Education is currently seeking a permanent resident from the northern or southern districts of Pocahontas County to fill the recently vacated seat held by candidate-elect Norman J. Walker.

The term will be effective from July 5, 2022 through the canvassing of the November 08, 2022 general election.

Letters of application must be received no later than noon Monday, June 27, 2022, and applicants must be available for possible interviews Tuesday, July 05, 2022, beginning at 8 a.m.

Eligibility requirements for county board members can be found in WV Code 18-5-1a.

Please submit letters of interest to: Terrence C. Beam, Superintendent of Schools, 404 Old Buckeye Road, Buckeye, WV 24924 or email tbeam@k12.wv.us

6/16/2c