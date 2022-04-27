Chicken or Pork

Marsala

4 small boneless skinless chicken breasts

1/2 cup flour

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. garlic powder

2 Tbsp. olive oil

4 Tbsp. butter

Sauce:

2 Tbsp. butter

8 oz. mushrooms, sliced

1 small onion, diced

2 to 4 cloves garlic, finely minced

3/4 cup Dry Marsala

1 1/4 cup chicken broth

3/4 cup heavy cream

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

2 tsp. thyme

Pound chicken breasts 1/4 to 3/8 inch thickness.

Preheat olive oil and butter in a large skillet

Mix flour, salt and garlic powder in a flat dish.

Dredge chicken breasts in flour mix until well coated.

Gently place breasts in hot skillet and brown on both sides.

Remove from skillet and keep hot.

Melt butter in same skillet and add onions and mushrooms. Sauté until mushrooms are limp. Add wine and broth and stir well. Bring to a boil. Lower heat and add cream. Bring back to heat. Add reserved chicken breasts, parsley and thyme. Simmer 4-5 minutes.

Serve over pasta or rice.

Serves 4

Icebox Cookies

1 cup butter

2 cups brown sugar

2 eggs, beaten

1 tsp. baking soda

1 Tbsp. water

1 tsp. salt

3 3/4 cups all purpose flour

1 cup regular or black walnuts

1 tsp. vanilla

Soften butter, add brown sugar and beat until creamy.

Add beaten eggs and vanilla. Mix well.

Dissolve soda and salt in water and add to egg mix. Beat well.

Add flour and mix well.

Mold into 4 to 6 log shaped rolls and wrap in wax paper or plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight or freeze for later use. Slice thin and bake at 325º. Makes about 4 dozen.

For questions or to share a recipe, contact Sally at Sallyspocahontaskitchen@ gmail.com