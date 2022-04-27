Stanford Sharp, age 87, of Buckhannon, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon.

Born February 26, 1935, at Poage Lane, he was a son of the late Norman and Lola Addington Sharp.

On August 13, 1953, he married Mary M. Tacy who preceded him in death November 25, 2013.

Mr. Sharp retired from Southern States and Akron Foundry. He was a member of The Way of Holiness Church in Buckhannon, being a faithful servant to God. Mr. Sharp loved gardening and raising tomatoes to share.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis and Joseph Sharp: one infant son; three sisters, Dorothy Sharp, Thelma White and Marie Rogers; and two brothers, Arden and Ralph Sharp.

He is survived by two sons, Bobby and David Sharp; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth and Curtis Sharp; two sisters, Anna Betty Mullens and Emma Jane Wilfong; sister-in-law, Judy Spears; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was Friday, April 22, 2022, at The Way of Holiness Church in Buckhannon with Pastor Jerry Murrell officiating.

Burial was in Fairview Cemetery in Marlinton.

Online condolence may be made to the family at polingstclair.com

Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.