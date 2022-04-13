Chinese Chicken Casserole

3 lbs. chicken, cut up

2 or 3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. ground

2-inches fresh ginger, slivered (opt)

1 Tbsp. whiskey

1 1/2 cups boiling water

1/2 lb. mushrooms, sliced

1 cup broccoli florets and stems

1 lg. carrot thinly sliced

1/2 red or orange bell pepper, cut in strips

1/2 cup celery, thinly sliced

4 to 6 green onions, cut into 1” slices

8 oz. can water chestnuts, cut in half (opt)

4 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 tsp. sugar

1/2 cup water

Heat oil in skillet and brown chicken pieces. Sprinkle with salt and ground ginger and place in casserole

Drizzle whiskey over chicken. Heat water in the same pan you browned the chicken in and pour over chicken. Top with ginger slices. Cover casserole and bake at 350º for 35 minutes.

Put all veggies in a saucepan. Once chicken is done, drain liquid from casserole into saucepan with veggies.

Bring to a boil.

Blend cornstarch, soy sauce, sugar and 1/2 cup water and stir into the hot mixture. Cook until thickened and pour over chicken.

Serve with plenty of hot rice or pasta.

Serves 6.

