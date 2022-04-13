Leeta Jane Ryder Russell, age 88, of Marlinton, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg.

Born July 19, 1933, at Minnehaha Springs, she was a daughter of the late Rubie Jewell Ryder and Henry Alderman.

Leeta was retired from Timkin Steel Mill where she was a bearing inspector and a member of the United Steelworkers of America Local 1123. She was a member of Cummings Creek Victory Chapel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Preston Russell; son, James “Jim” Ryder; maternal grandparents, Charlie and Sabina Rogers Ryder; sister, Nellie Alderman; brothers, Marcel Ryder and Alton Ryder; great-grandchild, Abigail Friel; and cousin, Noel Ryder.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Irvine, and husband, Fane Sr., and Cheryl Taylor Dean, and husband, Herb; sons, Hollis Ryder, and wife, Violet, and Phillip Ryder, and wife, Marcella; step-sons, Bobby and Jimmy Russell; sister, Rosalee Morrison; grandchildren, Rachel Gordon, and husband, Tim, Amanda Fultz, and husband, Chip, Fane Robert Irvine, II, Kimberly McComb, and husband, Morgan, Martha Friel, and husband, Edgar, Holly Beverage, Jonathan Taylor, and wife, Jessica, Adam Taylor, and wife, Rachael, and Ethan Ryder; great-grandchildren, Ericka and Hannah Gordon, Abigail and Olivia Fultz, Levi Irvine, James, Rachel, Patrick and Violet McComb, Corey, Karis and Noah Friel, Victoria Topping, Aaron Beverage, Savannah Jackson, Jennifer and Joseph Taylor, Brice and Camryn Taylor; great-great-grandchildren, Ashton, Quynn and Elias Friel, Bentley, Kyden and Ryleigh McComb, and Naomi Jackson; cousins, Aceil, Daniel, Lily, Brenis, Willie, Darlena and Inez, the children of the late Zelda and Arick Ryder.

Three very noteworthy people intertwined with Leeta and her children’s lives, Martha Irvine, Joyce Hodge and Cassell Ryder.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with Rev. Norman Lee Alderman officiating.

Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pocahontas County Humane Society.