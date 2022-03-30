Aunt Wilma’s
Fudge Cookies
2 Tbsp. butter
3/4 cup chocolate chips
1 can condensed milk
1 cup sifted flour
1 cup chopped nuts
1 tsp. vanilla
Melt butter and chips in microwave or double boiler.
Remove from heat and stir in condensed milk.
Add flour, nuts and vanilla.
Chill thoroughly.
Drop by teaspoonful two-inches apart. Bake at 325º for nine minutes.
Tamale Pie
Filling:
1 pound ground beef
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup green pepper, chopped
1 can (15 oz.) tomato sauce
1 can chopped tomatoes
1 can whole kernel corn, drained
1/2 cup sliced, pitted ripe olives
1 clove garlic, minced
1 Tbsp. sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. chili powder
Dash black pepper or cayenne pepper
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
Brown ground beef, onions and green pepper, drain. Add remaining ingredients except cheese. Bring to a boil; simmer, uncovered for 20 minutes or until thickened. Add cheese; stir until melted. Set aside.
Crust:
3/4 cup yellow cornmeal
1/2 tsp. salt
2 cups cold water
1/2 tsp. chili powder
1 Tbsp. butter
Combine all but butter in a saucepan. Cook on medium-high, stirring constantly until thick. Add butter, mix well. Spread half of mixture over bottom of a 12 inch x 8 inch x 2 inch baking dish. Add filling mixture. Spoon rest of cornmeal mix on top of filling.
Bake at 375º for 35 to 45 minutes.
Top with 1/2 cup grated cheese before serving, if desired.
6 servings.
For questions or to share a recipe contact Sally at Sallyspocahontaskitchen@ gmail.com
