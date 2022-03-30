Aunt Wilma’s

Fudge Cookies

2 Tbsp. butter

3/4 cup chocolate chips

1 can condensed milk

1 cup sifted flour

1 cup chopped nuts

1 tsp. vanilla

Melt butter and chips in microwave or double boiler.

Remove from heat and stir in condensed milk.

Add flour, nuts and vanilla.

Chill thoroughly.

Drop by teaspoonful two-inches apart. Bake at 325º for nine minutes.

Tamale Pie

Filling:

1 pound ground beef

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup green pepper, chopped

1 can (15 oz.) tomato sauce

1 can chopped tomatoes

1 can whole kernel corn, drained

1/2 cup sliced, pitted ripe olives

1 clove garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. chili powder

Dash black pepper or cayenne pepper

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

Brown ground beef, onions and green pepper, drain. Add remaining ingredients except cheese. Bring to a boil; simmer, uncovered for 20 minutes or until thickened. Add cheese; stir until melted. Set aside.

Crust:

3/4 cup yellow cornmeal

1/2 tsp. salt

2 cups cold water

1/2 tsp. chili powder

1 Tbsp. butter

Combine all but butter in a saucepan. Cook on medium-high, stirring constantly until thick. Add butter, mix well. Spread half of mixture over bottom of a 12 inch x 8 inch x 2 inch baking dish. Add filling mixture. Spoon rest of cornmeal mix on top of filling.

Bake at 375º for 35 to 45 minutes.

Top with 1/2 cup grated cheese before serving, if desired.

6 servings.

For questions or to share a recipe contact Sally at Sallyspocahontaskitchen@ gmail.com