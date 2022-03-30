Thursday, April 2, 1897



THE RECENT stand tak-en by King George to defend the Christians of Crete against Turkish persecution looks as if nearly all of Europe may be soon involved in war. Should this be the result, the Chicago Tribune is of the opinion that Russian shipments of wheat are sure to cease. Owing to southern Russia being the main competition with America in the wheat traffic of Western Europe, this means very much to the American farmers. With Russia out of the market, American wheat must be in greater demand than for years past; and if King George is not suppressed too soon, a remarkable advance in wheat and wheat products may be expected. So, while war is to be deplored, yet if western Europe is thus brought to depend entirely on American farmers for wheat, their prospects will be better than they have been since the decline for twenty years past in farm products has been going on, and, it is to be hoped during this possible spurt in prosperity, farmers may free themselves from the shackles of debt and be free men.

– – –

THE GREATEST flood of the century is now on in the Mississippi region. Millions already lost by this flood, the greatest of any on record that has ever occurred in the United States. Scores of lives have been lost, miles of railroad track washed away, numerous bridges destroyed, hundreds of farms totally submerged, many towns de-populated, thousands of people homeless and hungry. What the state of things will be two weeks hence, none can venture to surmise as the flood has not yet reached its highest in the lower Mississippi…

LONGFELLOW

AS THE writing of the great American Poet is the announced topic for the next assembly of the Marlinton Literary Association, the following may interest our readers:

Henry Wadsworth Long-fellow, one of the most eminent of the American poets, was a native of Portland, Maine, born in 1807. Upon completing his collegiate course, he spent several years in Europe attending lectures in famous universities and visiting places of historic interest. The remainder of his life was spent as a teacher in colleges and universities.

“Hiawatha” is one of his numerous books, and every young person in Pocahontas ought to read it to enable them to realize what beauty the poet could see in mountains and forests and steams, and what pleasures refined and cultured minds can derive from their presence.

For moral uses, “The Ladder of St. Augustine” is one of the poet’s best…



GOOD DOG

A SCOTISH banker who is very fond of his dog, Black, forgot him and left him at the bank one day. He was nearly home before he remembered Black, so he went into a telephone office and called up his clerk.

“Is Blackie in the office?”

“Yes, sir.”

Bring him to the telephone, please,”

No sooner said than done. The master whistled and called, “Blackie, Blackie, come here.”

The dog barked and wagged his tail, trotted out of the door and was home within an hour.



LOCAL EVENTS

W S. COTTY, who was being tried for the murder of Rauley in circuit court, had an apoplectic fit while his trial was in progress.

WHEN YOU come to court next week, put up at C. A. Yeager’s Hotel. Good attention, nice clean rooms, good table, and your horse well sheltered, fed and groomed.

WANTED: About thirty head of young cattle to graze on the Warwick place near Edray. Apply to R. E. L. Doyle.

R. M. BEARD, of Academy, has for sale choice Berkshire hogs – any age. He is the only breeder of thoroughbred Berkshires in the county.

CLARK KELLISON, of Buckeye, a Union veteran, has been allowed a pension, amounting to $6 per month and twenty-two months’ back pay.

FROST WON from Oak Grove at football, the score being 3 goals to 1. The Frost team seems to be largely a Sharp family affair – seven of the players bearing that name.

G. DOUGLAS MCNEILL has two writing classes, one at Buckeye, the second at Marvin. He uses the latest methods of instruction in penmanship and has awakened much enthusiasm among his pupils and good results may be looked for in this useful art.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY is to be congratulated for the number of young ladies in the various houses who can perform nicely with a broom, expertly on the sewing machine, beautifully on the cottage organ and, what may be found the best of all in the near future, can run a wash-tub or cooking stove for all these useful things are worth.

MR. ALEXANDER GILLESPIE, one of the oldest residents of the Green Bank vicinity, died a short time since, aged about 83 years. His illness was long and very painful. Mr. Gillespie belonged to one of the oldest families of Pocahontas and in his decease our county loses one of its most substantial and upright citizens.

MR. S. L. BROWN opened a tin tomato can last week and discovered the following letter in the contents. It was written on a piece of foolscap paper in a legible hand and wrapped in a piece of tinfoil. It read: “Please answer this, who gets this can. Object, correspondence and matrimony. VIRGINIA ROBINSON, Springwood, Virginia, August 9, 1896.”

Virginia was unfortunate in having her mystic can opened in Pocahontas, where she has so many beautiful girls to oppose her, but she must have long since despaired of receiving an answer from an eligible young man. She has done the consumer of tinned goods a favor tho, in giving them an intimation of the time the contents were in the can before it was opened. We feel sure that this heroine of the tomato can has, ere this, found some one to-mate-er, for where there is a will, there’s a way.