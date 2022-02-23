Bleu Cheese Dressing\r\n1 cup plain yogurt\r\n1 cup mayonnaise\r\n1 cup bleu cheese, crumbled\r\n1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice\r\n1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce\r\n2 cloves garlic, minced.\r\nMix all ingredients and let flavors meld in the refrigerator a few days before serving.\r\n\r\nRussian Dressing\r\n1 cup vinegar\r\n2 cups oil, safflower\r\n1 cup ketchup \r\n2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce\r\n2 cloves garlic, crushed or minced\r\n1 tsp. Tabasco\r\nMix together and shake well before using.\r\nQuestions or to share a recipe, contact Sally at sally cobb47@gmail.com
