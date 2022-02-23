Thursday, February 23, 1947\r\n\r\nRain and melting snow made a big tide in the river Tuesday morning.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMrs. Mary Poage at Edray, who has been in very feeble health for more than a year, rose from her bed Friday, and in attempting to walk to another room, fell against a chair and hurt herself severely about the back and chest. She is resting somewhat easier at last reports. It was thought at the time her hurts might prove fatal added to the infirmities of old age.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nW. McClintic brought an immense golden eagle to town Monday. It had a wing spread of more than seven feet. H. G. Greer will have it mounted.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nSome sugar camps have been opened. But so far the snow and the rain and cold weather have hindered the work. With March so near and so little plowing and other crop preparations done, it looks like a short sugar season in this valley.\r\n\r\nHARTSTOWN, PA. \u2013 We were sadly shocked when we received The Times telling of the auto accident near Cass and the death of Mrs. Kerr and the injury of the other occupants of the car. We sincerely hope there will be no more fatalities from the unfortunate accident. The writer himself went over that same road last fall in what he considered a death trap that was carrying the school children to and from the high school at Green Bank. It brought to mind the time that J. R. Gum and the writer followed the trail of John Andrew Sheets\u2019 car over the same embankment into the bed of Deer Creek, 100 feet or so below the road. Also Dr. Arbuckle\u2019s horse and many similar accidents on the same road. I have motored several hundred miles since I have been in the State of Pennsylvania and to the best of my knowledge I have not seen more than three side cuts over four feet embankments that were not railed or very strongly cabled on the lower side of any much traveled road, and sign boards on every crossing, also danger signs\u2026\r\n\r\nWe would like to see more letters in The Times from Green Bank and Wesley Chapel. We are always anxious to get The Times. P. L. W.\r\n\r\nFIRE DEPARTMENT\r\n\r\nAt the meeting of the Marlinton Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday night, Fire Chief D. W. Williams was recommended to the Town Council for re-appointment. The council was also asked to have racks in which to burn paper and other trash placed in the rear of Kee & McNeil\u2019s drug store, the First National Bank and a number of other places where they are needed. The council was also asked to buy the Department 14 pairs of boots, a dozen helmets and a dozen rubber coats, assorted sizes\u2026\r\n\r\nThe following officers were elected for the year: President, Calvin W. Price; Vice President, Henry Hiner; Secretary and Treasurer, Arden Killingsworth.\r\n\r\nFROM AN OLD TIMER\r\n\r\nMy Dear Calvin:\r\n\r\nI enclose a check for The Times with great pleasure.\r\n\r\nThe paper comes every week like a message from some far off place and almost forgotten, yet not entirely so, for while there are many new and strange names in its pages each issue carries many names that are as familiar to me as my own.\r\n\r\nI noticed in your last issue mention of the death of Wm. Kee in Washington. He was there, the only time I ever knew him, that memorable week of the first court held in Marlinton after the removal of the county seat when all of us were afraid to drink the water without the addition of a little \u201cMicrobe Killer,\u201d alas, now also numbered among the dead.\r\n\r\nWith wishes for a happy and prosperous year, I remain,\r\nYours very sincerely,\r\nS. B. Scott\r\nMonaville, W. Va.\r\n\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. S. C. Galford, at Woodrow, February 15, a daughter.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Allen, of Marlinton, February 20, 1922, a daughter.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. J. F. Judy, at Warwick, February 20, a son.
