The Pocahontas Times and its readers extend a heartfelt thank you to Louise Barnisky, who started the What\u2019s Cookin\u2019? column years ago. Her recipes and her recipe collection have added a pleasant aroma to each edition of the paper.\r\n\r\nLouise is now passing on her column to her friend, Sally Cobb. \r\n\r\nIn passing the \u201cspoon,\u201d Louise wants her faithful readers to know how much she has enjoyed the column, and how much she enjoyed hearing from old \u2013 and new \u2013 friends.\r\n\r\nOatmeal Muffins\r\n1 cup quick oats\r\n1 cup buttermilk\r\n1 egg, unbeaten\r\n1 cup brown sugar\r\n1 cup flour\r\n1 tsp. salt\r\n1 1\/2 tsp. baking powder\r\n1\/2 tsp. baking soda\r\n1\/4 cup melted butter\r\nPour buttermilk over oats and let stand for 10 minutes.\r\nSift dry ingredients together.\r\nAdd egg and sugars to oat mixture and beat well.\r\nAdd dry ingredients and then the butter.\r\nPour into greased muffin tins and bake for 18 minutes at 400\u00ba.\r\n\r\nBran and Raisin Bread\r\n1 1\/2 cups bran\r\n1 1\/2 cups wheat germ\r\n3 cups whole wheat flour\r\n2 cups regular flour\r\n2 tsp. salt\r\n1 cup brown sugar.\r\nMix all dry ingredients together.\r\nAdd 2 cups raisins.\r\nMix together:\r\n3 3\/4 cups buttermilk\r\n1 Tbsp. baking soda\r\nLet this mixture begin to foam, then add to the dry mixture.\r\nAdd 1 cup honey and mix.\r\nPour into 2 well-greased loaf pans and bake at 350\u00ba for 30 to 45 minutes.\r\nDelicious with cream cheese.
Leave a Reply