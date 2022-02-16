<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/Obit.-Rudolph-Duvall-Pic.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="228" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85477" \/>\r\n\r\nRudolph Pendleton Duvall, 85, of Marlinton, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton. \r\n\r\nBorn February 19, 1936, in Goochland, Virginia, he was a son of the late Edmond Pendleton and Daisy Irene Griffith Duval. \r\n\r\nRudolph was of the Baptist faith. He worked as a laborer for a sawmill and a logger.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Aletha Duvall; son, Rudolph Pendleton Duvall Jr.; grandson, James Beasley III; and 11 brothers and sisters.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by two daughters, Brenda Cagle-Volb, and husband, Serge, and Leafty Irene Cochran, both of Marlinton; grandchildren, Michelle Cagle, Melissa Cagle, Robert Beasley and John Brunk; great-granddaughter, Yasmine Ari- anya Cagle; and a sister, Ellen Allen, of Florida.\r\n\r\nIn keeping with Rudolph\u2019s wishes, the body will be cremated.\r\n\r\nThere will be no service.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com \r\n
