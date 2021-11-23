Stuffed Cabbage\r\n1 1\/2 lbs. ground beef\r\n1\/2 cup cooked rice, cooled\r\n1-3 Tbsp. Crisco\r\n1\/2 large onion\r\nSalt and pepper to taste\r\nMedium head of cabbage\r\nSmall bottle of catsup \r\nSaut\u00e9 onions in Crisco. \r\nAdd rice, onions, salt and pepper to ground beef. Mix thoroughly. \r\nBoil cabbage until soft. Cut each leaf from core. \r\nPlace 1 to 2 Tbsp. of meat mixture in each leaf and wrap. \r\nLine the bottom of a baking pan with cabbage leaves. Place cabbage rolls on top. Add water to almost cover cabbage rolls. Add catsup. \r\nCover and bake in a 400\u00ba oven until contents starts to bubble. \r\nReduce heat to 300\u00ba and bake approximately 2 hours. \r\nServes 8.\r\n\u00a0\r\nCheese Sticks\r\n1 cup unsifted flour\r\n1 cup Parmesan Cheese\r\n1\/4 cup butter\r\n8 oz. sour cream\r\nSalt and paprika to taste\r\nMix well. Chill in refrigerator. Roll out on floured surface. Cut into 4\u201d strips. \r\nBrush with egg white. Bake at 350\u00ba for 15 minutes.
