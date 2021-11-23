Laura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\u00a0\r\n\u201cWithout my morning coffee, I\u2019m just like a dried-up piece of goat.\u201d\u00a0\u00a0~ Johann Sebastian Bach\r\n\r\nMost people can\u2019t imagine starting the day without their morning cup of coffee.\r\n\r\nIt\u2019s just part of our lives \u2013 wake up, have a cup of coffee. Stop for a break, have a cup of coffee. Come in from working outside in the cold, have a cup of coffee. Go to a meeting, have a cup of coffee.\r\n\r\nThe joy of a good cup of coffee is something that everyone in the world seems to be able to agree on \u2013 it\u2019s grown commercially on four continents and consumed on all seven.\u00a0\r\n\r\nRight behind water and tea, coffee is the most consumed beverage on the planet.\u00a0\r\n\r\nConsidering its popularity, it\u2019s odd that coffee\u2019s fascinating history isn\u2019t common knowledge.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIt\u2019s remarkable how seeds growing on little shrubs in Ethiopia could have affected so many cultures and become the second largest commodity traded in the world today \u2013 behind oil.\r\n\r\nAbout a thousand years ago, the amazing little red seed pods from the flowering coffea shrub belonging to the\u00a0Rubiaceae family- native to Asia, the Middle East and tropical and southern Africa - are thought to have been discovered in the ancient coffea forests on the Ethiopian Plateau.\u00a0\r\n\r\nBesides being edible, they also yielded a tasty brew.\r\n\r\nThe rest, as they say, is history.\r\n\r\nAnd what a fascinating history it is.\r\n\r\nIn Africa and the Middle East, coffea seeds (later called beans) were used to make energy-enhancing drinks and even wine.\r\n\r\nBesides making a delicious and invigorating beverage, coffee beans have influenced geopolitical developments throughout the world over the course of centuries.\r\n\r\nIt wasn\u2019t long before coffea was being cultivated.\r\n\r\nThe fruit, with its red exterior removed, was being widely traded in the Middle East in the 14th\u00a0and 15th centuries, and the concept of the public coffee house was born.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe famous auction house, Lloyds of London, was founded in 1688 in a coffee house.\u00a0\r\n\r\nBeethoven wrote some of his masterpieces in coffee houses.\u00a0\r\n\r\nBach wrote an opera about coffee called \u201cThe Coffee Cantata.\u201d\u00a0\r\n\r\nThere were five attempts in various countries to ban the consumption of coffee - all were unsuccessful.\r\n\r\nIt was highly valued as a trading commodity, smuggled, stolen from royalty and, ultimately, it upended entire nations and economies.\r\n\r\nWhere water wasn\u2019t safe to drink, people drank beer, wine or ale, even for breakfast, and had, for generations, lived in an almost constant state of inebriation.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIt didn\u2019t take long for brewed coffee to come to Europe, where, by the 17th\u00a0century, it quickly became the morning beverage of choice.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe general populace became more alert and aware and lo and behold, change ensued.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nMost private homes were not equipped to brew coffee, so coffeehouses rapidly became popular places for people to meet and discuss the politics of the day.\r\n\r\nCoffee houses were known to be frequented by artists, writers and intellectuals who enjoyed exchanging ideas over a warm cup of coffee, so it\u2019s no wonder that historians point to the introduction of coffee as a turning point in the societies of many nations.\r\n\r\nBy the mid-17th\u00a0century, there were more than 300 coffee houses in London alone and the British were bringing coffee to all their colonies, including America, where coffee became just as popular, even though selling coffee in the colonies required a government license from the British Crown.\r\n\r\nHistorians make a credible case for coffee\u2019s part in the fomentation of the American Revolution.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe first coffee house in Boston opened in 1689 and was called the\u00a0London Coffee House.\u00a0\r\n\r\nAs revolutionary ideas took hold, it was renamed the \u201cAmerican Coffee House.\u201d\r\n\r\nGeorge Washington grew coffee at Mount Vernon, and Thomas Jefferson famously noted the connection between those who frequented coffee houses and bold thinking \u2013 calling coffee \u201cthe favorite drink of the civilized world.\u201d\u00a0\r\n\r\nTea was still generally more popular \u2013 at least until 1773 when the Crown\u2019s excessive taxation on tea and other imports became the straw that broke the camel\u2019s back - hence the Boston Tea Party.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe colonists revolted against British tea along with British rule, with many colonists vowing never to drink tea \u2013 \u201cthe beverage of the enemy\u201d \u2013 again.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe famous Green Dragon coffeehouse and tavern, built in 1701, has been called the \u201cHeadquarters of the Revolution\u201d because of the secret political meetings held in its basement.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nCoffee was frequently consumed by our founding fathers, as the First Continental Congress held meetings in Philadelphia\u2019s City Tavern- also known as Merchant Coffee House.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIn 1774, John Adams, who had been a confirmed tea-drinker, wrote a letter to his wife, Abigail.\r\n\r\n\u201cI believe I forgot to tell you one Anecdote: When I first came to this House it was late in the Afternoon, and I had ridden 35 miles at least. \u2018Madam\u2019 said I to Mrs. Huston, \u2018is it lawfull for a weary Traveller to refresh himself with a Dish of Tea provided it has been honestly smuggled, or paid no Duties?\u2019\r\n\r\n\u2018No sir, said she, we have renounced all Tea in this Place. I cant make Tea, but he can make you Coffee.\u2019 Accordingly I have drank Coffee every Afternoon since, and have borne it very well. Tea must be universally renounced. I must be weaned, and the sooner, the better.\u201d\r\n\r\nCoffee never relinquished its hold on Americans.\r\n\r\nDuring the Civil War, Union troops were each issued 36 pounds of coffee per year.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIn WWI, part of the mobilization effort for the U.S. War Department included establishing local roasting and grinding plants in France to ensure fresh coffee for our troops fighting in the European theater.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIt shouldn\u2019t be a wonder that coffee is even being brewed at the International Space Station, which is said to have an espresso machine.\r\n\r\nAnd now there is another coffee revolution coming on the scene.\r\n\r\nScientists are experimenting with creating coffee from cultured cells in a laboratory.\r\n\r\nThis is in response to the worry that coffee growers may be unable to keep up with the growing demand for coffee as they face increasingly difficult environmental factors like deforestation and global warming.\r\n\r\nIt\u2019s not a stretch of the imagination to assume that soon our morning coffee may originate in a bioreactor.\r\n\r\nA team of Finnish scientists has already managed to create coffee in their lab that both smells and tastes, at least close, to the real thing.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIt\u2019s probably fitting that this project originated in Finland, as the population of Finland consumes the most coffee in the world, followed closely by Norway, Iceland and Denmark.\r\n\r\nThe U.S. ranks 26th on this list, but judging by the spectacular growth of Starbucks, we\u2019re coming up fast.\r\n\r\n
