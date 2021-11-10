Brunswick Stew\r\n1 hen (5 lbs.)\r\nPiece fat bacon, chopped\r\n1\/2 can of tomatoes\r\n1 onion\r\nLima beans, corn, potatoes\r\n1\/2 stick butter\r\nSalt and pepper\r\nCut up chicken, cover with 3 quarts water (or more), add bacon and cook until chicken is tender. When done, remove meat from bones.\r\nCook separately, 2 quarts lima beans, 1 quart corn, 4 medium potatoes (mash some potatoes to thicken stew).\u00a0\r\nAdd together into chicken broth, chicken and vegetables, butter and salt and pepper to taste.\r\n\r\nSweet Potato Pie\u00a0\r\n1 cup mashed sweet potatoes\r\n2 cups sugar\r\n3\/4 cup to 1 cup boiling butter\r\n4 eggs\r\n1 cup milk\r\n1 tsp. vanilla\r\n\u00a0(This makes 2 pies).\r\nAdd sugar to sweet potatoes. Add boiling butter. Add lightly beaten eggs, one at a time. Add milk and vanilla.\r\nPour into unbaked pie shells and bake until firm and\u00a0brown. Oven should be about 375\u00ba. \r\nCooking time is about 30 minutes.
Leave a Reply