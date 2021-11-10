<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/1.-lunareclipse.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="324" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-83976" \/>\r\n\r\nby Ignat \r\nilovetheuniverse.com\r\n\r\nThe Earth will pass between the Sun and the Moon in the early hours of Friday, November 19, casting a shadow on the latter. The eclipse will peak shortly after 4 a.m. ET, when our planet will block out 97 percent of the sun\u2019s light, giving the moon a reddish hue.\r\n\r\nAccording to NASA, the partial lunar eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds \u2014 longer than any other eclipse between 2001 and 2100.\r\n\r\nHere\u2019s when and how to see the rare celestial event.\r\n\r\nPeople in North America can watch the entire spectacle\r\n\r\nLunar eclipses are only visible in places where the moon is above the horizon.\r\n\r\nSkywatchers in North America have the best seats in the house for the upcoming eclipse. The entire event can be viewed by people in all 50 US states, Canada, and Mexico.\r\n\r\nYou won\u2019t need a telescope or binoculars; just go outside and look up at any time between 2:19 and 5:47 a.m. ET.\r\n\r\nIf you don\u2019t want to brave the chilly morning air, you can watch the event live online. \r\n\r\nFor more information about this event and more, visit ilovetheuniverse.com
