Barbecued Spareribs\r\n1\/4 cup vegetable oil\r\n1 tsp. minced garlic\r\n2 medium onions, finely chopped\r\n1 six oz. can tomato paste\r\n1\/4 cup white vinegar\r\n1 tsp. salt\r\n1 tsp. basil or thyme\r\n1\/4 cup honey\r\n1\/2 cup beef stock\r\n1\/2 cup Worcestershire sauce\r\n1 tsp. dry mustard\r\n4 lbs. spareribs\r\nHeat vegetable oil over medium-high heat in 10 or 12\u201d skillet. Cook garlic and onions, for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Combine tomato paste and vinegar and add to skillet. Stir in remaining ingredients and simmer, uncovered over low heat for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat.\r\nPreheat oven to 400\u00ba. \r\nPlace spareribs, fat side up on a rack set in a shallow roasting pan.\r\nUse a pastry brush to coat them thoroughly with the sauce. \r\nBake in center of oven for 45 minutes to an hour. When the spareribs are brown and crisp, cut into individual portions and serve. Makes 6-8 servings.\r\n\r\nApple Crumble with Nuts\r\nfrom The Monticello \r\nCookbook\r\nPeel and slice 6-8 medium apples and place in shallow baking dish.\u00a0 \r\nAdd 1\/2 cup water, and if apples need additional tartness, add about 2 Tbsp. lemon juice and a little grated rind. Season with 1 tsp. cinnamon. \r\nWith a pastry blender (or your fingers) mix 3\/4 cup flour, 1 cup brown sugar, 1\/4 cup butter and 1\/3 cup peanut butter. Sprinkle crumbly mixture over apples. \r\nBake at 375\u00ba for 20 minutes. Top with whipped cream or ice cream. Makes 6-8 servings.\u00a0
