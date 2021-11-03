Caroline M. Beverage Irvine, of Marlinton, departed this life in the quietness of her home Wednes- day, October 27, 2021, at the age of 87. \r\n \r\nBorn at the family farm at Woodrow, August 11, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Martin Luther Beverage and Arlene Miller Beverage. \r\n\r\nMany of her fondest memories were of her childhood on the farm and attending the one-room schoolhouse down the road. In 1953, she married her teenage sweetheart, Kyle \u201cChick\u201d Irvine. In the early years of their marriage, they lived in Huntington where he was a mechanic and she was a homemaker. Later, they returned to Marlinton and operated Irvine\u2019s Exxon service station. They were married for 55 years, until he passed away in 2008. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was of Naza-rene faith.\r\n\r\nIn addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Robert Andrew Beverage. \r\n\r\nLeft to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mary K. Clendenen, and husband, Joe, of Marlinton; two grandsons, Jordan Clendenen, of Lewisburg, and Jared Clendenen, of Marlinton; sister, Josephine Johnson, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; three nephews; and several cousins.\r\n\r\nA graveside memorial service was held at Cochran Cemetery at Onoto Sunday, October 31, 2021, with Rev. Sam Felton officiating. \r\nFuneral arrangements were by VanReenan Funeral Home.\r\n\r\nThe family requests that memorial donations be made to the Cochran Cemetery Fund, c\/o Charlotte Alderman, 63 Farmhouse Lane, Marlinton, WV 24954 or the American Cancer Society.\r\n
Leave a Reply