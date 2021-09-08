Goulash\r\n1 lb. ground beef\r\n1 medium onion, diced\r\n1 quart jar or 1 large can tomatoes\r\n1 1\/2 cups elbow macaroni, cooked\r\nGrated cheese, optional\r\nCombine beef, onion and tomatoes in a pot. Bring to a boil and simmer 1\/2 hour. Combine meat mixture and cooked macaroni and bake at 350\u00ba for 1 hour. Top with grated cheese if desired.\r\n\r\nPickled Eggs\r\n12 eggs, hardboiled\u00a0\r\n2 cups vinegar\r\n1\/2 tsp. pepper\r\n2 Tbsp. pickling spice\r\n2 tsp. ginger\r\n2 medium onions\r\n3 cloves garlic\r\n1\/2 tsp. dry dill weed\r\nCombine vinegar, ginger, pickling spice and pepper in a pan. Bring to a boil and simmer 5 minutes.\r\nPut peeled eggs in a glass jar and pour the hot liquid in until eggs are covered. Add water if needed. Slice onions, add to jar with garlic and dill. Cover and refrigerate 4 days before serving,\r\n\r\nBaked Apples\r\n4 to 6 apples\r\n3 cups water\r\n1 cup sugar\r\n1\/2 cup orange juice\r\nPeel, split and core apples. Place in a skillet and add water and sugar. Bring mixture to a boil. Cook until the apples begin to look clear. Lift apples from skillet and place in an ovenproof glass baking dish. To the sugar and water mixture add the orange juice. Cook mixture down until 1 cup remains. Pour over apples and bake at 350\u00ba for 30 minutes.
Leave a Reply