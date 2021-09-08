<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/O-bit-Phillips.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="251" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-83006" \/>\r\n\r\nClaude Floyd Phillips, Sr., age 95, of Marlinton, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.\r\n\r\nBorn December 9, 1925, in Round Bottom, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Lake and Phebe Hambrick Phillips.\r\n\r\nClaude was a retired coal miner and a member of the UMWA. He attended Slaty Fork schools. He served in the Navy from January 4, 1944 to April 1946, where he was a third class petty officer. He was a member of the Church of God. \r\n\r\nClaude loved his neighbors and loved working in his yard. He was the last member of his generation in the family.\r\n\r\nHe was married to LouEllen Green Phillips for 68 years. She preceded him in death.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Johnny; granddaughter, Les-lie Goldizen; great-granddaughter, McKenna Sum- merfield; son-in-law, Darrell Friel; sisters, Ruth Smith, Maude Hamrick and Blanche Morrison; brothers, Guy, Clark, Coy and Roy Phillips and Virgil Hambrick.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by his seven children, Gary Phillips, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Sandra Friel, of Deland, Florida, Barbara (Rev. Fred) Goldizen, of Marlinton, Claudia (Jay) Winn, of Elkins, Steve (Dorothy) Phillips, of Marlinton, Cathy (Tom) Smallridge, of Beverly, and Claude, Jr. (Anita) Phillips, of Monterville; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.\r\n\r\nFuneral service was held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Marlinton Church of God with Rev. Fred Goldizen officiating.\r\n\r\nInterment was in Cochran Cemetery in Onoto with Military Rites by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Marlinton Rescue Squad.\r\n
