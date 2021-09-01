Baked Barbecued Chicken\r\n12 pieces of chicken\u00a0\r\nGarlic salt\u00a0\r\nSeasoned pepper\r\n1 cup corn syrup\r\n2 cups barbecue sauce\r\nSeason chicken with garlic salt and seasoned pepper in large baking pan. Mix syrup and barbecue sauce. Pour over chicken and bake at 400\u00ba for 35 minutes. Uncover and bake another 35 minutes, basting until well-glazed. \r\nServes 6-12\r\n\r\nFish Parmesan\r\n4 fillets of flaky, white fish\r\n1 cup bread crumbs\r\n3\/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese\r\n1\/4 cup parsley\r\n1 tsp. paprika\r\n1 tsp. salt\r\n1\/2 tsp. oregano\r\n1\/2 tsp. pepper\r\n1\/4 tsp. basil\r\n1\/2 cup melted butter or margarine\r\nLemon wedges\r\nParsley\r\nCombine bread crumbs, cheese and seasonings. Dip fish in butter and roll in crumb mixture. Arrange fish on a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes. Garnish with lemon wedges and parsley.\r\nServes 4.
