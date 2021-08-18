Scotch Roll\r\nTake 4-5 lbs. of a flank of beef, wash and dry with a towel, spread on a board and dredge with salt and pepper. Make a dressing of a qt. of bread crumbs, moistened with milk or water and seasoned with two tbsp. of melted butter, a small onion- chopped fine, a Tbsp. powdered sage, pepper and salt to taste. Mix all together and spread evenly over the meat. \r\nRoll up and tie with twine, brown lightly in heavy pan, then add a pint of water and bake for 2-3 hours, rolling over often so it cooks evenly on all sides.\r\n\r\nPeach Catsup\r\n1 quart peaches, skinned and chopped\r\n1 onion, chopped\r\n1 cup honey\r\n1\/2 cup vinegar\r\n1\/4 tsp. salt\r\n1\/2 tsp. ginger\r\n1\/2 tsp. cloves\r\n1\/2 tsp. cinnamon\r\nCombine everything in a heavy pan. \r\nSimmer for a couple of hours, or until it reaches the thickness you want. Bottle.\r\n\r\nSummer Squash Fritters\r\n4-5 yellow squash, grated\r\n3 eggs, beaten\r\n4 Tbsp. flour\r\n1\/2 tsp. salt\r\n1\/2 tsp. cinnamon\r\n1\/4 tsp. allspice\r\nCombine all. Drop batter onto hot, buttered skillet and cook until brown. \r\nServe with maple syrup.\r\nWOODSTOVE COOKERY - At home on the range, by Jane Cooper