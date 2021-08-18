NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES &\u2008LEGATEES\r\n\r\nNotice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton,\u2008WV\u200824954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.\r\n\r\nIf an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\n\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\n\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021.\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, October 18, 2021.\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14242\r\nESTATE OF: MARK ODELL JOHNSTON\r\nEXECUTRIX: Rose Simmons\r\n\t1284 Johnson Road\r\n\tBartow, WV 24920-8530\r\n\t\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14277\r\nESTATE OF: JIMMIE D. IRVINE
EXECUTRIX: Eileen Kay Irvine
	40 Angus Irvine Road
	Marlinton, WV 24954-6665

ESTATE NUMBER: 14283
ESTATE OF: KAYLIN ELIZABETH MURRAY
ADMINISTRATOR: Curtis Lynn Murray
	178 Thompson Road
	Hillsboro, WV 24946-8788
Subscribed and sworn to before me on August 13, 2021.
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
8/19/2c Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk's Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\n\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\n\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021.\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, October 18, 2021.\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER 14286\r\nAPPOINTMENT DATE: August 9, 2021\r\nESTATE NAME: NELLIE M. MULLANEY\r\nANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR: Linda Autrey\r\n\t\t4A Nasturtium Court\r\n\t\tOrange City, Fl 32763-9054\r\nSubscribed and sworn to before me on August 10, 2021.\r\nMelissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
8/19/2c Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\n\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\n\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021.\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, October 11, 2021.\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14284\r\nAPPOINTMENT DATE: August 5, 2021\r\nESTATE NAME: JOHN H. WILLIAMS\r\nANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR: Tracey F. Williams\r\n\t104 Carriage Ct.\r\n\tLocust Grove, VA 22508-5104\r\nSubscribed and sworn to before me on August 6, 2021.\r\nMelissa L. Bennett\r\nClerk of the Pocahontas County Commission\r\n 8\/12\/2c\r\n\r\nIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF \r\nGREENBRIER COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA\r\nIN RE: The Adoption of L.L.Q.\r\n\t\t\t CIVIL ACTION NO: 21-A-26\r\nNOTICE\r\nTO:\tDelta Dawn Queen\r\n\tAnthony Barb\r\nPLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 8th day of September, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, a final adoption hearing on the Petition for Adoption of L.L.Q. will be held before the Honorable Robert E. Richardson. In order to protect public health and safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this hearing shall be conducted by telephone and videoconference technology, with all persons being strongly encouraged to participate by videoconference, if possible. \r\nInstructions for participating in the hearing by videoconference will be transmitted by electronic mail; persons may request such instructions by contacting the Court at 304-647-6621 to provide an email address for the delivery of such instructions. \r\nTo participate in the hearing by telephone, a person must place a telephone call to 1-304-807-9240 at the appointed time, and then enter the conference identification number, 260 087 053#.\r\n\r\nYou may be present to protect your interest if you so desire.\r\n\r\nJAMES R. HOLLIDAY, II\r\nKRISTEN A. HOLLIDAY \r\nBy Counsel\r\nR. Brandon Johnson \r\n(WVSB #5581)\r\n914 Jefferson Street N\r\nP.O. Box 1668\r\nLewisburg, WV 24901\r\n304-645-5700\r\n8\/19\/2c\r\n\r\nIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA ORDER OF PUBLICATION\r\n\r\nRoy A. Jordan, Reta A. Jordan, Martin C. McElwee, James S. McElwee, Mary Ann McElwee Ranta, formerly known as Mary Ann McElwee Halstead, Guy Cameron McElwee, Jr., Mary Margaret King, Jane Elizabeth Braun, Stephen Reid Dolly, Donald Howard and David Dolly, PLAINTIFFS\r\n V Case No. 21-C-19\r\nWilliam P. Moore, the Estate of William P. Moore, the unknown heirs of William P. Moore, Dorothy G. Moore, the Estate of Dorothy G. Moore, the unknown heirs of Dorothy G. Moore, Angela Fenwick, Deloris Lea Gibson, Carolyn Sue Watts, Anita Dawn Blankenship Cobb, Neil Craig Blankenship, Darren Scott Blankenship, Sherrie Dohl, Carrie Spiesman, Harry Joe Moore, Eric Jon Moore, Zula Agnes Jordan Carrier Beal, the Estate of Zula Agnes Carrier Beal, the unknown heirs of Zula Agnes Carrier Beal, Alfred Thomas Beal, the Estate of Alfred Thomas Beal, the unknown heirs of Alfred Thomas Beal, Minta Myers Beal, the Estate of Minta Myers Beal, the unknown heirs of Minta Myers Beal, Rita Lee Moore Quave, the Estate of Rita Lee Moore Quave and the unknown heirs of Rita Lee Moore Quave, DEFENDANTS.\r\n\r\nIt appearing from the Complaint filed in this matter that the whereabouts of certain Defendants are unknown to the Plaintiffs, and certain Defendants are non-residents of the State of West Virginia, that said Defendants shall please take notice that any answer or other pleading to the Complaint in this matter must be filed within Thirty (30) days of the first publication of this notice in The Pocahontas Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Pocahontas County, West Virginia. Further said Defendants must provide a copy of said answer or pleading to Plaintiff\u2019s counsel, Michael C. Doss, at his address of 921 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia, 24954.\r\n\r\nYour failure to respond or otherwise answer to the complaint in this matter within the time provided may result in judgment being obtained against you.\r\n\r\nConnie M. Carr\r\nClerk of the Circuit Court\r\nof Pocahontas County, West Virginia\r\n8\/12\/2c\r\n\r\nPOCAHONTAS COUNTY SHERIFF\u2019S DEPARTMENT NOTICE OF CIVIL SERVICE EXAMINATION\r\n\r\nThe Pocahontas County Deputy Sheriff\u2019s Civil Service Commission will conduct Entry Level Deputy Sheriff Civil Service Testing Friday, September 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Courthouse (Jury Room, Second Floor) located at 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia.\r\n\r\nApplication Deadline for this testing session is Friday, August 27, 2021, at 4:30 p.m.\r\n\r\nApplications may be obtained from and must be returned to:\r\n\r\nPocahontas County Clerk\r\nMelissa L. Bennett\r\n900C Tenth Avenue\r\nMarlinton, WV 24954\r\npocaclk@clerk.state.wv.us\r\n304-799-4549\r\n\r\nApplicants must be United States citizens between the ages of 18 and 45, with a high school diploma or G.E.D.\r\n\r\nPocahontas County Deputy Sheriffs are full-time employees and receive healthcare, state retirement, vacation and sick leave. Entry level salary is $40,000.00 with one-year probation. \r\n\r\nMedical and physical fitness testing required and attendance at West Virginia State Police Academy. \r\n\r\nVeteran preference points available as well as prior law enforcement training, service and\/or certification.\r\n\r\nPocahontas County is an Equal Opportunity Employer\r\nMelissa L. Bennett\r\nClerk of the Pocahontas County Commission\r\n8\/12\/2c\r\n\r\nNOTICE SURPLUS PROPERTY SALE\r\n \r\nThe Pocahontas County Commission will offer for sale to the highest bidder, on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 am, at the front door of the Pocahontas County Courthouse, 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia, the following described surplus vehicles, and Apple iPhones:\r\n\r\n\t\t Approximate\r\nVehicle\t VIN\t Mileage\r\n2008 Chevrolet Impala\t2G1WD58C381331500\t119,055\r\n2008 GMC Envoy\t 1GKDT13S582129187\t188,759\r\n2009 GMC Envoy\t 1GKDT33S392108187\t160,000\r\n2009 Chevrolet Impala\t2G1WD57CX91262209\t113,553\r\n2012 Chevrolet Colorado\t1GCHTDFE7C8122588\t128,792\r\n\r\nApple iPhones\t Serial #\r\niPhone 6SPlus 16GB\tF2LNW8CTG5QF\r\niPhone 6Plus 16GB\tC39QD2K9GRWD\r\niPhone 6Plus 16GB\tC39PW75DG5QF\r\niPhone 6Plus 16GB\tF2NNLXK4G5QF \r\niPhone 8 64GB\t F4JWM612JC67\r\niPhone 8 64GB\t F4HWMGS7JC67\r\niPhone 8 64GB\t F4GWFDC7JC67\r\niPhone XR 64GB\t DX4CFN9VKXKN\r\niPhone XR 64GB\t DX4CFRRLKXKN\r\n\r\nSurplus will be sold separately, in \u201cas is\u201d condition, and contains no warranties. Purchaser will be required to make payment in full on the day of sale and further agrees to remove said vehicle\/vehicles from the county property within five (5) days from purchase and will pay all costs of removal. The vehicles may be inspected at 300 Second Avenue (former Hanover Shoe Factory) and 900 Jail Lane by contacting the Pocahontas Sheriff\u2019s Department. \r\n\r\nFor further information, please inquire at the Pocahontas County Sheriff\u2019s Office, Phone No. 304-799-4445, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.\r\n\r\nThe Pocahontas County Commission hereby reserves the right to reject any or all bids received, and\/or to continue said sale from time to time as the Commission may decide.\r\n\r\nWalt Helmick, President\r\nPocahontas County Commission\r\n8\/12\/2c\r\n\r\nACCEPTING BIDS\r\n\r\nThe Town of Durbin is accepting bids for a pickup, a dump truck with snowplow and a parts truck.\r\n\r\nBids should be submitted to: Town of Durbin, P. O., Box 37, Durbin, WV 26264. Deadline for submission of bids is Friday, September 10, 2021. Bids will be opened Tuesday, September 14, at the Durbin Town Council meeting. \r\n \r\nTown of Durbin\r\nShereen Bailey, Mayor\r\n8\/19\/2c\r\n\r\nPosition Available\r\n\r\nThe Town of Marlinton is seeking a full-time certified Police Officer. Job duties include but not limited to: Enforcing the law and all Ordinances within the town limits, code enforcement, patrolling, respond to calls, public assistance, serve warrants and other related activities, as needed.\r\n\r\nAll applicants must be a US Citizen and at least 18 years of age. Applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent, possess a valid driver's license, able to work various schedules including weekends and holidays, be in good physical condition, and pass a background check and drug screening.\r\n\r\nSalary will be negotiable.\r\n\r\nBenefits include paid holidays, paid personal days, accumulative sick leave, paid vacation, state retirement and health insurance. Uniforms and equipment will be furnished.\r\n\r\nApplications may be obtained from or r\u00e9sum\u00e9s sent to: \r\nTown of Marlinton\r\n709 Second Avenue\r\nMarlinton, WV 24954\r\nor via email to townofmarlinton@frontiernet.net\r\nFor more information call 304-799-4315.\r\nApplications\/r\u00e9sum\u00e9s must be received by 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021. \r\nThe Town of Marlinton is an Equal Opportunity Employer.\r\n8\/19\/4c\r\n