What’s Cookin’?

Hawaiian Chicken

Boneless breasts and thighs

Teriyaki sauce

Canned pineapple juice

1 medium Vidalia onion, slivered

Crushed garlic clove(s), if desired

Combine equal parts teriyaki sauce and pineapple juice in a glass or stainless steel bowl.

Add onion and garlic. Marinate boneless pieces for as little as one hour at room temperature or overnight, covered and in fridge. (Don’t ever leave chicken out of fridge for more than two hours.)

Grill chicken, basting with excess sauce. Discard leftover sauce. Serve over rice. Makes great leftovers.

Kentucky High Pie

With an electric mixer, beat 2 eggs, 1 cup sugar, 1/4 cup cornstarch.

Add 1 tsp. vanilla (or bourbon) and 1/4 lb. margarine. Mix again.

Add 1 cup pecan pieces and 1 small bag of chocolate chips.

Bake in unbaked pie shell for 1 hour at 350º.

Serve warm with whipped cream or cool whip.